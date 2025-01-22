Portsmouth sign £200,000 striker on three-and-a-half-year deal as Fratton Park arrival confirmed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey have confirmed their third signing of the January transfer window.

The Blues have unveiled Thomas Waddingham as their latest new addition at Fratton Park, with the striker completing his much anticipated move from A-League side Brisbane Roar.

The fee is undisclosed, but The News understands that Pompey have stumped up £200,000 for the 19-year-old, who leaves the Suncorp Stadium with four goals in 11 games for Ruben Zadkovich’s side this season.

A three-and-a-half-year deal has been agreed, with the striker - who confirmed his arrival to Sport 10 in his home country earlier today - contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2028.

Pompey new-boy Thomas Waddingham

Waddingham follows Rob Atkinson and Isaac Hayden in moving to Fratton Park during the current January transfer window. Pompey are expected to follow up their move for the Australia under-19 international with the signing of fellow Aussie Hayden Matthews, with a £1.27m fee agreed with Sydney FC for the centre-back.

Pompey are next in action tonight when they welcome Stoke City to Fratton Park. Waddingham is not expected to be involved.

The Blues head into the game sitting 22nd in the Championship table. Relegation rivals Luton suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Oxford United on Tuesday night, while Cardiff secured a 2-2 draw with Millwall at The Den. Hull lost 2-1 at home to QPR, while Derby were defeated 1-0 at home to Sunderland.

Pompey can move up to 18th in the table with victory against the Potters.