Does he keep faith with a side that battled back so impressively to get a draw out of Saturday’s trip to Hul? Or does he freshen his side up for the second of successive away games four days apart?

The way the Blues have started both their midweek Championship games this season against Stoke and Cardiff respectively suggests the latter might be the best approach. Indeed, Pompey’s two worst performances of the season so far came at the bet365 and City of Cardiff stadiums.

Yet Mousinho admitted on Monday that there’s a different vibe in his ranks ahead of the Plymouth game and that Saturday’s second-half performance at Hull has provided momentum that he’s keen to make the most of.

That suggests changes will be kept to a minimum - or even just the one as the Blues look to get a result against a Plymouth squad dealing with a host of injuries and on currnetly a run of three defeats from four games.

So what can we expected selection-wise tonight? Well, this is how we believe the Blues will line up at Home Park.

Goalkeeper - Nicolas Schmid Tne Austrian conceded a goal 11 minutes into his Pompey return at Hull. But he wasn't at fault for the game's opener and showed why he was restored to the team after his recent head injury with important save to stop Xavier Simons from doubling Hull's lead in first half.

Right-back - Terry Devlin Produced another impressive display at Hull on Saturday as he kept Abu Kamara relatively quiet. Certainly deserves to keep his place at Plymouth tonight, despite return of Jordan Williams from injury. The Northern Irishman should also be relatively fresh after coming off midway through the second half at the MKM Stadium.