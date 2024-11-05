Portsmouth predicted XI & subs v Plymouth Argyle: one key change as Fratton favourite dropped to bench

By Mark McMahon
Published 5th Nov 2024, 13:12 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 13:13 BST

Pompey boss John Mousinho has a tough selection call to make ahead of tonight’s trip to Plymouth.

Does he keep faith with a side that battled back so impressively to get a draw out of Saturday’s trip to Hul? Or does he freshen his side up for the second of successive away games four days apart?

The way the Blues have started both their midweek Championship games this season against Stoke and Cardiff respectively suggests the latter might be the best approach. Indeed, Pompey’s two worst performances of the season so far came at the bet365 and City of Cardiff stadiums.

Plymouth Argyle v Portsmouth injury news as 12 out and 1 doubt

Yet Mousinho admitted on Monday that there’s a different vibe in his ranks ahead of the Plymouth game and that Saturday’s second-half performance at Hull has provided momentum that he’s keen to make the most of.

That suggests changes will be kept to a minimum - or even just the one as the Blues look to get a result against a Plymouth squad dealing with a host of injuries and on currnetly a run of three defeats from four games.

So what can we expected selection-wise tonight? Well, this is how we believe the Blues will line up at Home Park.

Tne Austrian conceded a goal 11 minutes into his Pompey return at Hull. But he wasn't at fault for the game's opener and showed why he was restored to the team after his recent head injury with important save to stop Xavier Simons from doubling Hull's lead in first half.

Produced another impressive display at Hull on Saturday as he kept Abu Kamara relatively quiet. Certainly deserves to keep his place at Plymouth tonight, despite return of Jordan Williams from injury. The Northern Irishman should also be relatively fresh after coming off midway through the second half at the MKM Stadium.

John Mousinho will be keen to hand Poole a well-deserved rest at the first presentable opportinity following his recent return from injury. However, the Blues' defensive options are thin on the ground with both Conor Shaughnessy and Ibane Bowat both unavailable. Number of goals Pompey are conceding continues to be a concern, though.

