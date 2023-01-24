Portsmouth predicted XI v Fleetwood: John Mousinho to make changes with Fratton favourite given nod - in pictures
Pompey make the long midweek trip to Fleetwood this evening.
But the Blues make the visit to Highbury Stadium off the back of their first three points since October after their victory against Exeter on Saturday.
And it was an instant impact for new boss John Mousinho, who was unveiled just 24 hours before the 2-0 triumph at Fratton Park on the weekend.
His arrival also saw a change in formation, with Pompey deploying a 4-3-3 formation for the first time this season.
However, the new head coach won’t have any new faces to choose from, with Clark Robertson (groin), Jay Mingi (knee), Joe Rafferty (groin), Tom Lowery (hamstring) and Jayden Reid (ACL) all still absent, while Michael Morrison is putting in the final touches on his switch to Cambridge.
As Pompey look to pick up their first consecutive maximum points haul in League One since September, here’s how we believe the Blues will line-up this evening.