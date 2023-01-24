Pompey make the long midweek trip to Fleetwood this evening.

But the Blues make the visit to Highbury Stadium off the back of their first three points since October after their victory against Exeter on Saturday.

And it was an instant impact for new boss John Mousinho, who was unveiled just 24 hours before the 2-0 triumph at Fratton Park on the weekend.

His arrival also saw a change in formation, with Pompey deploying a 4-3-3 formation for the first time this season.

However, the new head coach won’t have any new faces to choose from, with Clark Robertson (groin), Jay Mingi (knee), Joe Rafferty (groin), Tom Lowery (hamstring) and Jayden Reid (ACL) all still absent, while Michael Morrison is putting in the final touches on his switch to Cambridge.

As Pompey look to pick up their first consecutive maximum points haul in League One since September, here’s how we believe the Blues will line-up this evening.

GK - Matt Macey Despite some sections of supporters questioning the arrival of the keeper on Friday, he was able to silence his critics with a number of saves on his debut. He'll be hoping to continue the impressive start to his Fratton Park career this evening, with another clean sheet his main priority.

RB - Zak Swanson The 22-year-old continues to flourish following his switch from Arsenal in the summer. The defender put in his latest magnificent showing against Exeter and will continue to feature while Rafferty remains sidelined.

CB - Sean Raggett The central defender has been an ever-present in the heart of the defence since his arrival and that will appear to be no different under Mousinho. With Morrison closing in on an exit and Robertson still sidelined through injury, the head coach has no other options at centre-back.

CB - Ryley Towler What a debut the 20-year-old had at Fratton Park, playing a key role keeping those doors shut against Exeter. Following their first clean sheet as a unit, Raggett and Towler will be continuing the formation of their partnership in the centre of defence tonight.