Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth will return to their League One title charge on Friday when they take on Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park. As things stand, Pompey are leading the table with 83 points, boasting a five-point cushion and a game in-hand over Derby County in second place.

While Portsmouth may be back to running away with the silverware, the fight for promotion is still wide open and there's a lot of pressure on those looking to progress up to the Championship at the end of the season. Here's a round-up of the latest headlines regarding Pompey's fellow promotion pushers.

Barnsley handed major injury blow

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley have been dealt an injury blow after manager Neill Collins has confirmed that January signing Donovan Pines will not feature again for the side this season. The centre-back will go under the knife for surgery on a thigh injury, the Tykes manager confirmed in his press conference ahead of their clash with Cambridge United on Friday.

Pines was brought in during the winter window to boost Barnsley's options at the back. In his last three starts for his new side, the US international contributed two goals but his debut season has now been cut short and Collins must now wait until the new season to get his new recruit back in the ranks. Barnsley are currently fifth in the League One table, level on points with Peterborough United and three behind Bolton with a game in-hand.

Oxford United 'at risk' amid stadium delays

Oxford United are planning to build a 16,000-capacity stadium near Kidlington but there is still no 'binding agreement' between parties despite it now being six months since the council approved the lease of the site.

The U's have released a statement to confirm that the heads of terms and lease agreement have 'been agreed' but are still yet to be signed by Oxfordshire County Council. The club has stressed that the longer these delays go on, the more Oxford United's future is 'at risk'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need the heads of terms and lease option with appropriate conditions signed as this is causing serious delay and is putting the project and the very future of the club at risk."