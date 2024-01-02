A round-up of some of the latest transfer links connected to Portsmouth's League One rivals.

The January transfer window is now open and clubs are free to explore their potential signing options as we enter the second half of the season.

The competition in League One is heating up as the battle for the title and promotion grows closer with each game-week. Portsmouth are currently top of the table but the gap between them and Bolton has closed to just two points in recent weeks.

There's plenty of time left in the season for things to change but considering the twists and turns already, we could be in for a very entertaining second leg. Pompey's rivals will certainly be making important decisions this month, so let's take a look at some of the latest transfer stories.

Derby make player transfer stance clear

Derby County are on for a top six finish this season and are currently just five points away from an automatic promotion spot. A lot of eyes will be on the Rams and how they work their way through the transfer window, including letting any exit-linked players leave.

Max Bird is currently of interest to the Championship but despite his current contract due to expire this summer, Derby have 'insisted' he is not for sale this month, according to The Mirror's Darren Witcoop.

"The midfielder remains a target this month for Hull and Birmingham. Bird is out of contract in the summer but Derby would be entitled to compensation due to his age," he posted on Twitter.

Charlton set to sign Championship defender

According to South London Press reporter Rich Cawley, Charlton Athletic are set to sign Plymouth Argyle defender Macaulay Gillesphey. The centre-back was 'spotted at The Valley' and the Addicks are said to be close to securing a deal for his services.