Portsmouth relegation rivals axe manager in bid to reverse Championship decline

Pompey’s relegation rivals Derby have this afternoon sacked boss Paul Warne.

The Rams have taken the decision to part company with the former Rotherham boss, after a run of seven successive defeats left them in the Championship relegation places.

The decision to part company with Warne comes four days after the close of the transfer window, with former Pompey defender Matt Clarke among those moving to Pride Park last month.

A statement from Derby confirmed the news this afternoon, with owner David Clowes acknowledging the poor form led to the call - but showing appreciation to the man who guided his side to promotion last term behind Pompey.

The Derby statement read: ‘It is with regret that Derby County have decided to relieve Paul Warne of his position.

‘While Paul and his staff helped deliver on the club’s objective of a return to the Championship last season, the recent run of results necessitates a change.

‘Owner David Clowes said: “Paul is a man of great integrity and embodies the values we hold important at Derby County. No fan should ever forget his contribution in securing promotion to the Championship. I certainly won’t.

‘“However, results in football dictate decisions and we felt that to give us the best chance of retaining our Championship status, the time was right to make a change.

‘“Paul goes with our thanks, gratitude and best wishes. He and his family will always be welcome at Pride Park.”’