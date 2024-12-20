Pompey are said to be on the trail of Derby County winger Joe Ward. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

Pompey are weighing up a January move for Derby County winger Joe Ward, according to reports.

The Blues are said to be on the trail of the 29-year-old, as they look to bolster their options in what is going to be a critical transfer window for Championship aspirations.

Pompey fans will remember the Essex man well from last term, as he scored both Derby goals in their 2-2 draw at Fratton Park in April.

Derby's Joe Ward celebrates one of his goals against Pompey in April. Pic: Getty. | Getty Images

Football League World say Oxford United are also said to be keen on the versatile operator , who can play anywhere down the right flank.

Ward brings that to the table with 44 games at the levels after spending the 2021-22 season in the second tier with the Posh.

A further appearances have arrived this season, but his chances have become more limited under Paul Warne this term.

Ward hasn’t fitted into Warne’s 4-3-3 formation and been used as a wing-back when playing 3-5-2. He failed to make the squad for the Blues’ 4-0 battering at Pride Park last Friday.

Reports linking the Blues with Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt are wide of the mark, with John Mousinho confirming there’s no interest in the 22-year-old.