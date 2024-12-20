Transfer gossip: Portsmouth eyeing move for Derby County winger with Oxford United also on Blues tormentor’s trail
The Blues are said to be on the trail of the 29-year-old, as they look to bolster their options in what is going to be a critical transfer window for Championship aspirations.
Ward has 18 months to go on his deal at Pride Park after arriving there from Peterbrorough last year, after five impressive years at London Road.
Pompey fans will remember the Essex man well from last term, as he scored both Derby goals in their 2-2 draw at Fratton Park in April.
Football League World say Oxford United are also said to be keen on the versatile operator , who can play anywhere down the right flank.
Pompey are known to be in the market for a winger, as they look to bolster a ranks which is short on Championship experience.
Ward brings that to the table with 44 games at the levels after spending the 2021-22 season in the second tier with the Posh.
A further appearances have arrived this season, but his chances have become more limited under Paul Warne this term.
Ward hasn’t fitted into Warne’s 4-3-3 formation and been used as a wing-back when playing 3-5-2. He failed to make the squad for the Blues’ 4-0 battering at Pride Park last Friday.
Pompey are also believed to be keen on Aussie defender Hayden Matthews, with less than two weeks to go until the January window.
Reports linking the Blues with Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt are wide of the mark, with John Mousinho confirming there’s no interest in the 22-year-old.
