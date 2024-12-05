Portsmouth relegation rivals Cardiff City make big managerial call as they vie with QPR, Plymouth Argyle & Co
Pompey’s Championship relegation rivals have handed Riza an interim title, after replacing Erol Bulut in September with his side rooted to the foot of the table.
Riza oversaw a marked improvement in results from the Welsh side, including a 2-0 win over the Blues in October.
But Cardiff have struggled of late, failing to win in their past five games, to leave them two points clear of the relegation places.
Riza spoke of his delight at the appointment.
He told Cardiff’s official site: ‘I am delighted to be able to continue to lead this brilliant football club, and would like to thank Tan Sri Vincent and the board of directors for the opportunity.
‘We have made real progress during the last few weeks, and I look forward to continuing our work on the training pitch over the coming months. I’m very excited for the remainder of the season, and hope that you Bluebirds fans are looking forward to joining us.’
Cardiff owner and chairman Tan has set Riza the target of making a move up the Championship table, after landing the role.
He said: ‘We’ve clearly seen a change for the better in playing style and performance during Omer’s time as interim manager with some encouraging results. After careful consideration in recent weeks as to what the best decision was for the club and this squad of players, I’m very pleased to give Omer this opportunity and wish him well.
‘Our targets, clearly, are to climb the Championship table and further develop a squad that has youth and ability at its core.
‘I thank our supporters for their patience during this critical review period and hope we can all enjoy better times during the remainder of this season.’