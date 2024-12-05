Cardiff City have appointed Omer Riza as their new manager until the end of the season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Cardiff have struggled of late, failing to win in their past five games, to leave them two points clear of the relegation places.

Riza spoke of his delight at the appointment.

He told Cardiff’s official site: ‘I am delighted to be able to continue to lead this brilliant football club, and would like to thank Tan Sri Vincent and the board of directors for the opportunity.

‘We have made real progress during the last few weeks, and I look forward to continuing our work on the training pitch over the coming months. I’m very excited for the remainder of the season, and hope that you Bluebirds fans are looking forward to joining us.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘We’ve clearly seen a change for the better in playing style and performance during Omer’s time as interim manager with some encouraging results. After careful consideration in recent weeks as to what the best decision was for the club and this squad of players, I’m very pleased to give Omer this opportunity and wish him well.

‘Our targets, clearly, are to climb the Championship table and further develop a squad that has youth and ability at its core.

‘I thank our supporters for their patience during this critical review period and hope we can all enjoy better times during the remainder of this season.’