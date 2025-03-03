Hayden Matthews has delivered a one-word message to the Fratton faithful after suffering a season-ending injury blow.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey announced following Saturday’s disappointing 1-0 defeat against Luton that the promising defender will be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign with an ankle issue.

In fact, the 20-year-old will require surgery after picking up the problem during the Blues’ 2-1 victory over QPR in February. Despite battling on for the final minutes during the triumph nine-days-ago, Matthews was carried off the Fratton Park pitch at full-time before leaving the ground with crutches and wearing a protective boot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That sparked concerns among many of the Pompey faithful, with the January arrival putting on a number of promising performances and quickly adjusting to the Championship following his £1.2m switch from Sydney FC.

With John Mousinho confirming the damaging news on Saturday afternoon, Matthews took to social media to share his disappointment.

The Aussie youngster simply wrote ‘gutted’ over a photo of him holding his ankle on the Fratton Park pitch on his Instagram story.

It’s devastating news for the promising talent, who has excited in the opening weeks of his Pompey career following his January switch from A-League side Sydney FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthews has started three times for the Blues, while also coming off the bench on three occasions, with Mousinho and the Fratton faithful impressed with the defender's displays.

Hayden Matthews via Instagram | National World

More defensive injury concerns for Pompey ahead of Leeds game

With the Aussie talent now ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, his injury adds to Pompey’s growing list of defensive injury concerns after Mousinho announced on Saturday afternoon that Rob Atkinson will also be sidelined for 6-8 weeks.

The duo add to the Blues’ centre-back woes, with Conor Shaughnessy ruled out until April with a calf problem, while summer signing Ibane Bowat remains out for the season due to an ACL issue.

This saw Marlon Pack recalled and answer Mousinho’s SOS against Luton on Saturday as he partnered Regan Poole at the heart of the backline, with Ryley Towler lining-up on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey fell to a 1-0 defeat against their relegation rivals, with Jordan Clark’s 26th-minute strike the difference between the two sides at Kenilworth Road.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth boss answers questions over free agent transfer move amid defensive injury crisis