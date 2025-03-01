Portsmouth dealt double defensive injury setback as details emerge on Bristol City loanee and £1.2m signing from Sydney FC

By Mark McMahon
Published 1st Mar 2025, 17:08 BST
Updated 1st Mar 2025, 17:22 BST
Pompey duo Hayden Matthews and Rob AtkinsonPompey duo Hayden Matthews and Rob Atkinson
Pompey duo Hayden Matthews and Rob Atkinson | National World
Pompey have confirmed the extent of the injuries suffered by central defensive duo Hayden Matthews and Rob Atkinson during last Saturday’s win against QPR - and it’s not good news!

As was expected, both centre-backs sat out today’s Championship trip to Luton because of ankle and calf issues respectively, with head coach John Mousinho naming Regan Poole and Marlon Pack as their replacements.

But it won’t be the last game the duo will miss this term, with Matthews ruled out for the remainder of the campaign and needing surgery, and Atkinson expected to be absent for the next 6-8 weeks. There’s only nine weeks of the current 2024-25 season remaining, with the Blues having 11 games left to play.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The news will come as a huge blow for Pompey, who are already without fellow centre-halves Conor Shaughnessy and Ibane Bowat.

Their January arrivals from Sydney FC and Bristol City respectively was designed to alleviate the central defensive problems that have blighted the Blues all season. But the Fratton Park club’s luck is yet to change in that respect, with Matthews joining Bowat, Jacob Farrell, Paddy Lane and Callum Lang in being ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Check out our latest episode of Pompey Talk here

Signed for £1.2m from Sydney, Matthews has featured six times for the Blues. The 20-year-old Aussie adapted to the rigours of the Championship well and had started Pompey’s past two games in the absence of Shaughnessy. He was forced to play the remaining minutes of the win against QPR after Pompey had used all their substitutes. After the Fratton Park game, Matthews was also seen leaving the ground on crutches and wearing the protective boot.

Atkinson - who came off after the Hoops midway through the first half - also looked at home at the heart of the Blues defence, featuring 10 times in the league and playing a key role in the side’s climb up the Championship table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prior to his Pompey debut against Sunderland on January 5, the 26-year-old had not played for parent club Bristol City since suffering an ACL injury against Sunderland in February 2023.

The 6-8 week timeframe he’s got ahead of him means there’s a possibility the defender could still feature against Norwich (April 18), Watford (April 21), Sheffield Wednesday (April 26) and Hull (May 3).

For your next Pompey read: Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Luton

Related topics:Pompey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice