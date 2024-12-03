Pompey will welcome the proximity of the January transfer window as they look to bolster their ranks for the second half of the season.

The Blues currently find themselves bottom of the Championship table - albeit with two games in hand on their rivals - and know they’ll need to add extra quality to their squad in order to climb the table and move away from the relegation zone.

No department will be off limits as sporting director Rich Hughes and head coach John Mousinho plot a plan that will give the Fratton Park outfit the best chance of survival.

Meanwhile, outgoings will also be a feature of Pompey’s transfer window as they look to create space and generate extra money in order to fulfil their ambitions.

Yet the Blues aren’t the only ones making moves behind the scenes in order to better their Championship chances. Clubs up and down the country are carefully planning as January draws near. So here’s the latest transfer gossip emanting from the Championship as rivals put in place preparations to do a bit of trading.

Coventry City and Burnley fight to sign £2m defender

New Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has joined Burnley boss Scott Parker in the hunt for a highly-rated MLS defender, according to reports.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg understands the two former England internationals are both huge admirers of Philadelphia Union left-back Kai Wagner, who was formerly a target for Leeds United during Jesse Marsch’s time at Elland Road.

Wagner is a 27-year-old defender, who has twice been named in the MLS Team of the Year, he is renowned for his excellent creativity and has registered one goal and 10 assists in 34 appearances this season.

The German is viewed as a legend of Philadelphia Union and recently itched his name into the record books as the club’s all-time assist maker.

Wagner is under contract until 2026 at Subaru Park, but has a release clause of £2m inserted into his contract.

Sheffield United tipped to sign former Hull City favourite

Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United have emerged as the frontrunners to land Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton on loan, according to reports from the Sheffield Star.

Reporter Danny Hall claims the Blades have identified Morton as an ideal candidate to replace Oliver Arblaster after his injury.

Morton is Championship proven from previous loan spells at Hull City and Blackburn Rovers, and has already been capped eight times for England at Under-21 level.

The 22-year-old holding midfielder is yet to play for Arne Slot’s side this season and is likely to be available for loan once again.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday favourite Carlton Palmer told Football League World: "Sheffield United are looking at Liverpool's midfielder Tyler Morton. They need to bring in one or two replacements. He's already played in the Championship, with spells at Blackburn and Hull. He's not really featuring under Arne Slot; he’s been on the bench, and he's had a couple of cup games.

"He managed three goals and five assists in 40 Championship appearances for Hull last season. It would be a good move.”