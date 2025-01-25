Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey relegation rivals Derby County are reportedly set to turn to a huge former Fratton favourite to help stop their slide down the Championship table.

Paul Warne’s side find themselves in the relegation zone heading into today’s game at Cardiff after a run of six defeats in their past seven games. When they handsomely beat the Blues 4-0 at Pride Park back on December 13, the Rams sat 14th in the table. Now, just over a month later, they sit 21st - two points worse off than John Mousinho’s side and a point from safety.

Warne has already made an effort to enhance his side’s chances of survival by signing Lars-Jorgen Salvesen from Norwegian top-flight club Viking on a two-and-a-half-year deal during the January transfer window.

Yet he’s further plans to bolster his ranks this month, and according to Football League World that will see him make a move for former Pompey player of the year Matt Clarke.

The 28-year-old centre-back is currently at Middlesbrough, where he’s been since the summer of 2022. Yet he’s struggling to get into Michael Carrick’s side and has been left on the bench for nine of their past 11 Championship games - including Boro’s recent defeat at Fratton Park.

Clarke’s last league start came in a 3-1 defeat against Leeds on December 10. And according to reports, Derby are in pole position to end his Riverside Stadium frustration by bringing him back to Pride Park for a third spell.

Matt Clarke is currently a Middlesbrough player | Getty Images

A loan move is being mooted for the popular defender, which would effectively end his Middlesbrough career as Clarke has only six months of his existing Boro deal remaining.

Clarke made 175 appearances for Pompey after initially moving to Fratton Park in 2015 on loan from Ipswich under Paul Cook. He would spend four seasons on the south coast, helping the Blues win the League Two title and lift the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley. Before a big-money move to Brighton in 2019, the centre-back was also voted The News/Sports Mail Pompey player of the season twice.

Another exPompey defender on the move

While it remains to be seen whether Derby’s pursuit of Clarke proves successful, one of his former Fratton Park team-mates has completed a move this month.

Fellow Checkatrade Trophy winner Nathan Thompson has joined his third club after leaving Pompey in 2019 by signing for League Two MK Dons from Stevenage.

Confirming the move for the 34-year-old, MK Dons head coach Scott Lindsey said: ‘I'm delighted to see Nathan come through the door. He's a player I've worked with before and have great trust in.

‘At this stage in his career, he's very experienced but still has the hunger and athleticism to be a brilliant addition at this level. He's an organised and versatile defender and we're very pleased to have him with us.’