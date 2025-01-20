Why Portsmouth boss is clearing skipper Marlon Pack of blame for Middlesbrough defensive error
And John Mousinho has insisted he will have no issue with further mistakes from his players - if it’s in the name of the high-tempo pressing game he feels is central to the Blues’ home strength.
The Pompey boss believes it’s imperative he affords his squad leeway for any slip-ups, when he’s trying to deploy a relentless approach which is clearly reaping dividends.
Pack was a fault for the first goal conceded in the 2-1 success on Saturday, as he charged down Delano Burgzorg in the Boro man’s half. Burgzorg skipped away from the skipper before freeing Emmanuel Latte Lath, who made no mistake in the 30th minute.
The skipper’s decision to charge down Burgzorg raised some eyebrows with there no apparent danger to Pompey in that moment, but Mousinho stated Pack is executing a pro-active decision he himself is demanding.
Mousinho said: ‘I just think once he makes the decision, and I’m sure Marlon will agree with me, the ball shouldn’t emerge the other side and the player should end up in the North Stand!
‘But I think that has to be balanced off with the fact the second goal we scored comes from Zak (Swanson) going really aggressively after the ball. He comes right out of his slot, goes aggressively and wins the ball back - and we end up scoring down the other end.
‘I do want the players to be aggressive and sometimes it will come at the cost of us conceding goals on the break.
‘My preference would be Marlon goes in and wins the ball or takes the man out, but I’d rather we fail being aggressive over sitting off and letting them get at us and run at us at will.
‘That’s the thing - you have to give something back to the players when you’re asking for that level of aggression and positivity.’
The Middlesbrough success makes it five wins from six at Fratton Park and 16 points from a possible 18, as Pompey’s home form keeps them in the mix for Championship survival.
The Blues have adapted their approach across the season from a more expansive possession-based game utilised in their League One title success.
But the pressing which was also a hallmark of their game last term remains firmly in place, despite a more direct style being utilised.
Mousinho added: ‘I want us to be front-footed. People sat behind me in the South Stand will see it when the ball goes wide and we don’t get the pressure on the ball.
‘A couple of times when it went to 2-1 we allowed Middlesbrough to dictate play, because we dropped off a bit deep. That’s not the way we want to win games, we want to win games by being front-footed and aggressive - particularly at home.
‘That’s been the formula for us winning games, so we have to give something back to the players for being aggressive. If they make mistakes being positive then I have no issue with it. It’s about sticking to that and doing it at the right times.’
