According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, the 42-year-old could be appointed before the U’s’ game against Derby on Saturday.

The move comes less than two weeks after the Kassam Stadium outfit, who sit 18th in the League One table, parted company with Karl Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also follows McCann being linked with the Blues back in January, as they began their search for a new head coach.

Oxford United are reportedly set to appoint Grant McCann as their new manager Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Pompey spoke to the former Peterborough and Hull boss’ representatives about replacing Danny Cowley at the Fratton Park helm.

However, The News understands McCann’s people had no further contact with the club following that initial meeting and the Northern Irishman was quickly ruled out of the running. John Mousinho was subsequently appointed after a thorough selection process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If appointed, the 42-year-old will have seen off a host of managerial candidates, many whom, like himself, had been linked with the Blues.

They include Liam Manning, Leam Richardson and Lee Bowyer. Meanwhile, former Pompey boss Michael Appleton was hotly-tipped to return to the Kassam. Ex-Blues defender David Unsworth was also linked.

Jermain Defoe – who is currently coaching at the Tottenham Academy – is someone who Oxford had not been expected to turn to.

However, as he looks for his first managerial job following his retirement last year, the former Pompey, Spurs and Sunderland striker admitted it’s an opportunity that would interest him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the Oxford vacancy on his BBC Radio 5 Live podcast ‘Jermain Defoe: Outside The Box’, he said: ‘Obviously it’s early because I’ve not managed.

‘I don’t think I would force it because I want to be ready, I don’t want to go into a situation where I’m not ready.

‘I want to be fully prepared so I wouldn’t force it, but at the same time, if I got a phone call then I’m not going to be one of those people who’s in a comfort zone.

‘I don’t mind going outside my comfort zone and throwing myself into the deep end because at the end of the day, it’s that competitive side of me – I’ve always been like that anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I don’t think you can be afraid to fail, I think you have to set your sights high but if they called me, I’d go of course.