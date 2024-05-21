Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey’s Championship rivals are eyeing up an ex-Premier League manager to take over from the former Blues coach

It’s now just over four weeks before the summer transfer window opens, with John Mousinho currently assessing how he can best strengthen what will soon be a Championship squad.

It’s been confirmed that 10 players will soon depart Fratton Park upon the expiration of their contracts next month, with fan-favourite Joe Rafferty already sorting his future out having agreed a two-year deal with League One new-boys Rotherham.

It remains to be seen who comes in to replace Rafferty & Co. In the meantime, here is the latest news from Pompey’s soon-to-be Championship rivals.

Pompey rivals close in on ex-Blues replacement

Pompey rivals Plymouth Argyle are closing in on their hunt for a new manager, after they sacked former Blues coach Ian Foster. Paul Cook’s former assistant at Fratton Park was relieved of his duties in April after just three months at Home Park.

Pilgrims director of football Neil Dewsnip and coach Kevin Nancekivell then took temporary charge of the team and led them to Championship safety. Now a permanent replacement for Foster needs to be found - and it would appear the former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is the key target.

According to the Telegraph Journalist John Percy, Heckingbottom is set to meet with the Plymouth board this week. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Percy confirmed: ‘Plymouth Argyle are close to appointing a new head coach. Former #sufc manager Paul Heckingbottom set to be interviewed this week and is one of several options under consideration. Argyle keen to appoint a new manager with experience of the leagues.’

Heckingbottom does certainly have plenty of experience in the Championship - something Foster did not - having guided Barnsley to the Championship in 2016 and the Blades to the Premier League in 2023.

Stoke City eye Premier League loan deal

Stoke City are hopeful of signing England international and Leicester City defender Conor Coady on a loan deal this summer. According to TeamTalk, Stoke - who finished six points above the Championship’s bottom three in 17th place - are working on a deal to land the centre-back once the summer transfer window opens as they prepare for their first full season under the former Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher.

The 31-year-old ex-Liverpool defender helped Leicester win the Championship title, aiding the club as they head straight back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. However, he was not a regular starter for Enzo Maresca’s side, mainly being used as a back-up

The report from TEAMtalk suggest that while the Potters are believed to be leading the race for Coady, they are facing competition from ‘several’ other teams in the second-tier.