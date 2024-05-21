Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The defender has long-been a fan favourite with the Pompey faithful and has received glowing reviews

The soon-to-be former Pompey man Joe Rafferty has been confirmed as Rotherham’s latest signing after the defender was released earlier in May. Subject to EFL and FA ratification, Rafferty will finalise his move to the AESSEAL New York stadium once his contract expires at Fratton Park and many Blues fans have expressed their disappointment at his departure.

The 30-year-old defender was a key part of John Mousinho’s promotion-achieving squad and made 39 appearances for the Blues in their 2023/24 title-winning season but was a shock omission from the Blues’s retained list of players

The ex-Preston North End full-back signed on a two-year contract with the Millers and is now the latest to have been promptly swept up by the newly relegated side who will play against Pompey’s former rivals in League One next season.

As his confirmation drew nearer, Rotherham fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to ask his former fanbases what the New York stadium might expect from Rafferty and it was nothing but praise from the Blues. One fan posted on their account: “What’s Joe Rafferty like Pompey?” and here are some of the glowing responses from the fans:

@LukeEllisPUP said of the defender: “Class mate, big personality in the dressing room, always a solid 7/10. Good defender, not quick but reads the game well and when he goes forward his crossing is good. Surprised we let him go still.”

@jasonpfc89 added: “He’ll do a job in league 1 for sure, always gives 100% - does love the odd yellow card though”

@PropPersonnel wrote of Rafferty: “Quality player and guy, you won’t be disappointed. What he lacks in pace, he more than makes up for in guile. A very good defender with a mean delivery on him.”

@CharlieFarnsba9 noted:“Dunno why we didn’t give him another contract frankly, might not be good enough for a regular spot in the Championship but a great backup. Definitely does a good job in L1.”

@WISEASS999 took to X to say: “Minimum 7/10. Mostly 8/10 or better. And that includes v the top sides in league 1. Sold defender & v/experienced. So far, age hasn’t been an issue in League 1.”

@MattOxOn said of Rafferty: “Would be an absolute class players for you. I’m gutted he wasn’t kept on to be honest.”