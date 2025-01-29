Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer news involving Pompey’s Championship rivals - including Sheffield United, Leeds United and QPR.

Pompey fans got a first look at new signing Hayden Matthews on Tuesday evening but the defender was unable to enjoy a dream debut as his new club lost 1-0 at home to Millwall. Mihailo Ivanovic scored the decisive goal on 40 minutes to end the Blues’ seven-game unbeaten home run.

It was £1.2m Australian arrival Matthews who got caught for the only goal but he looked steady from then on, giving Pompey fans a glimpse to what they can expect between now and May.

The Fratton Park faithful will be hoping there are more new signings to follow the 20-year-old, with John Mousinho’s side sitting 21st in the table and just two points above the relegation zone,

But with the clock ticking down to Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline, Pompey are not the only Championship club working on possible late deals. Here’s some of the latest transfer stories from across the division.

Sheffield transfer hijack

Sheffield United -who Pompey face in their first game after the January transfer window shuts - look set to sign Ipswich Town defender Harry Clarke on loan, with The Star reporting medical tests are already under way. Chris Wilder’s Blades are hopeful they can complete a sensational transfer hijack, with Steel City rivals Sheffield Wednesday only recently making an offer of their own.

Bramall Lane chiefs grew frustrated over talks for Hertha Berlin’s Jonjoe Kenny and look to have moved on quickly, with 23-year-old Clarke expected to sign a six-month loan deal for the promotion-chasing Blades. Wednesday had long been interested in the Ipswich man and firmed that up with a concrete offer earlier this week, but they look set to miss out to their bitter rivals.

The report adds that Clarke began his medical on Wednesday morning, with hope he will be signed off and available in time for Sheffield United’s weekend meeting with Derby county at Pride Park. Wednesday will now be left searching for alternative options, with the allure of their rivals’ promotion push too great.

Kamara Championship return

Glen Kamara could be on his way back to the Championship just six months after leaving Leeds United, with reports of ongoing talks over a move to Middlesbrough. Teesside Live claim Michael Carrick’s side are in discussions with Stade Rennais over a six-month loan switch for the out-of-favour midfielder.

Kamara only spent one season at Leeds, cementing himself as a regular starter before a search for top-flight football led him to Rennes in an £8m deal. But the 28-year-old has struggled for regular football and was reportedly one of four players axed from the first-team by manager Jorge Sampaoli earlier this month.

The French side are thought to be keen on a sale but with less than a week of the window remaining, Boro could swoop in to take Kamara on loan for the rest of the season. A possible sticking point could be the Finland international’s wages, however, given he only signed a contract with a top-flight club six months ago.

QPR deal agreed

Queens Park Rangers have reportedly agreed a pre-contract deal with Perth Glory attacking midfielder Jaylan Pearlman. Sky Sports claim a deal has been reached for 18-year-old Pearlman to join up with the Championship outfit once his current contract expires in the summer.

Pearlman has made five Australian A League appearances this season, registering one goal and one assist. He is also a regular for the Australian national team at youth level, earning recent promotion to the Under-20s. The teenager is not alone in switching Down Under for the Championship, with Pompey recently signing former Brisbane Roar striker Thomas Waddingham as well as Matthews.