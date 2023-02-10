Pompey’s League One rivals are desperate to send a delegation to meet the Professional Game Match Officials Limited group’s head to speak about standards in officiating this season.

It comes after the Owls’ former Blues midfielder, George Byers, saw a goal controversially ruled out by referee John Busby in their 1-0 win against Plymouth last weekend.

And the outcome of the meeting will hold significance for Pompey, who have been involved in contentious refereeing decisions in their past two games.

Reeco Hackett’s goal in the recent 2-1 defeat at Peterborough was ruled out by Bobby Madley.

The other went in the Blues’ favour, with Andy Woolmer blowing his whistle for a foul a second before Devante Cole scored for Barnsley in their 1-1 draw at Fratton Park last Saturday.

Now his former colleague, Webb, is set for showdown talks with Wednesday, who will send manger Darren Moore, team captain Barry Bannon and club secretary Lindsay Hinton to the meeting.

Howard Webb currently works for Professional Game Match Officials Limited as their chief refereeing officer Picture: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Moore told The Star: ‘I’m really pleased to say that, with Howard Webb in the position that he’s got now, he’s getting more details 9about Wednesday’s disallowed goal against Plymouth).

‘And we’re setting up a meeting with myself, Howard, Lindsay and Barry to work on the interaction with the technical area and players - bringing a togetherness for the refs and players.

‘Because all around we want to make it better, we want to all be on the same page, and I welcome it.