Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey’s upcoming rivals are seeking to find a replacement for West Ham-bound star

It’s only nine days until Pompey’s first Championship match takes place with the club heading up to Elland Road to take on Championship play-off finalists Leeds.

Fratton Park have so far welcomed six new faces to the club with John Mousinho strengthening the squad ahead of fixtures against the likes of Burnley, Hull and Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is still plenty of time, however, for more additions to the Blues’ squad and while we await to see who could come in to replace the star striker Colby Bishop, here is the latest news from around the Championship...

Leeds show ‘serious’ interest in £20m star

Leeds United are reportedly looking to sign Norwich City star Gabriel Sara with reports from Turkey claiming that Daniel Farke’s side are battling with Galatasaray for his signature.

With Crysencio Summerville soon to be confirmed as the club’s second major exit this transfer window, Leeds will desperately seeking a goalscoring midfielder that can help fill the Dutchman’s void. According to Fotomac, Leeds have a ‘serious’ interest in signing the Brazilian star with negotiations said to have already started.

While Leeds will be battling for a place in the 2025/25 Premier League season, Galatasaray will be able to offer Sara Champions League football this season. It has been suggested, however, that Sara would prefer to stay in England this campaign but with Norwich City reportedly asking for £20m for Sara’s signature, signing arguably the best midfielder in the Championship could be a stretch for the Elland Road club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn and Swansea battle for £1.5m-rated winger

Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City are currently battling it out for the Birmingham City ace Siriki Dembele. Blackburn are said to be in the market for more recruits as the final weeks of the transfer window approach and while they have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old forward, they could well be facing plenty of Championship competition.

Taking to X, sports journalist Darren Witcoop has said: “Understand that Birmingham winger Siriki Dembele the subject of enquiries from five Championship clubs. Blackburn and Swansea among those to contact Birmingham over the £1.5m-rated wideman. Blues keen on keeping Dembele.”

While it appears the recently relegated Birmingham would wish to keep a hold of Dembele, the opportunity to return to Championship football may be too good an opportunity to pass up. It has not yet been confirmed which other EFL clubs have contacted the now League One outfit but with Dembele’s current contract set to run out at the end of the 2025/26 season, the St Andrew’s club will be in a strong bargaining position.