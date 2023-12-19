Portsmouth rivals terminate £3.5m star as injury boost emerges

The latest news and headlines from the top and bottom of League One.

Portsmouth’s promotion push continues with a home match this weekend against relegation strugglers Fleetwood Town. John Mousinho’s side enter the game full of confidence after a run of four consecutive victories and clean sheets in the league. The fixture offers Portsmouth the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table as they target promotion back into the Championship for the first time since 2012.

The South Coast side are the clear pacesetters in the division and the upcoming January transfer window could make or break their promotion hopes. As the weekend’s fixtures approach we round up all of the latest transfer stories and headlines from League One from the bottom to the top of the division.

Reading agree to terminate the contract of £3.5m star

Ovie Ejaria’s four and a half year stint as a Reading player has come to an end and his contract has been officially terminated by mutual consent. The Liverpool academy graduate made 124 appearances for the Royals during his time in Berkshire.

The former England U21 star initially joined Reading on a six month loan deal at the end of the 2018/19 season as the club narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship. A second year long loan spell came from the following season and it prompted the club to sign him permanently in 2020 for a fee of £3.5m.

Ejaria was a regular for Reading at a time when the club battled relegation from the Championship but he has not played for the club since November 2022 during Paul Ince’s time as manager. A Reading statement explained that he has left the club due to 'injury and fitness problems limiting his first team action, and a desire from the club to reduce its expenditure'.

Ejaria’s contract was due to expire in the summer, but has been terminated ahead of schedule.

Oxford United boosted by return of midfield star who is ‘more motivated’ than ever

Oxford United are considered to be one of Portsmouth’s main rivals for promotion and the return of midfielder Ruben Rodriques inspired the O’s to a 3-0 victory over Burton Albion and their first under new manager Des Buckingham after five matches in the dugout.

Rodriques has missed a number of games in recent weeks due to a combination of injury and suspension. He claims these setbacks have helped motivate him to come back stronger and deliver for his team.

He told BBC Radio Oxford: “I’m happy the gaffer has the confidence in me to put me straight back in the team. I didn’t train until Friday. After the Leyton Orient away game leaving on a high, I got suspended for two silly yellow cards, I let the team down. Then you get a bit more motivated to get back in and do well.”