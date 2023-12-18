Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth’s sensational start to the season continued as they earned a comprehensive 3-0 away victory against Shrewsbury. The result extended Pompey’s lead at the top of the table to seven points, while promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers were leapfrogged by Peterborough after a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Bristol Rovers.

John Mousinho’s side will hope to end the year on a high in their three upcoming clashes against Fleetwood, Bristol Rovers and Exeter. The South Coast giants will hope to use the fixtures as a chance to further consolidate their place at the top of the table before the start of the January transfer window.

In the meantime we take a look at all of the main headlines and transfer stories surrounding the rest of the division as the January window edges closer.

Carlisle United announce first January signing under new ownership

Carlisle United have struggled to cope with the demands of third-tier football this term and currently find themselves in the relegation places with just 16 points from 21 games. Pressure is mounting on manager Paul Simpson to turn his side’s fortunes around and the new takeover of the club by Castle Sports Group could prove to be the club’s saving grace in what promises to be a busy January transfer window.

Simpson has previously urged his players and staff to “step up to the plate” after the takeover and work to improve the club’s chances has already started with the signing of 27-year-old striker Luke Armstrong from Harrogate Town. BBC Sport reports the 27-year-old will now start training with his new teammates ahead of his official arrival at the club on 1 January.

Simpson was close to joining Wrexham in the summer on transfer deadline day but missed the 11pm deadline. The striker was amongst the top scorers in League 2 last term with 16 goals from 46 appearances - but has struggled to match those standards this year with just one goal in 12 games.

Peterborough United boss urges players to avoid repeating the mistakes of last season

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson is targeting his fifth promotion in his fourth stint as manager of the club. The Posh missed out on promotion last season in the play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday, but have bounced back to find themselves in second place so far this term.

Peterborough ran out 1-0 winners in their most recent test against Fleetwood - but Ferguson is still keen to see improvement from his team and has warned his side to be more ruthless in front of goal. The ex-Doncaster Rovers boss told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: “We should have been at least three (ahead) after 10,15 minutes. We started the game how I wanted, with the authority we’ve got… but we’ve got to be ruthless, more ruthless.”

Peterborough host Portsmouth on Saturday 16 March in a game which could potentially play a key role in the promotion race.