The brother of former Pompey winger Ronan Curtis hasn’t exactly endeared himself to members of the Fratton faithful following an Instagram post in the aftermath of Sunday’s FA Cup exit at the hands of Chesterfield.

As Blues fans came to terms with their side's 1-0 loss to the non-leaguers, Caiden Curtis took an online swipe at the club’s decision not to offer his sibling a better deal to remain at PO4.

His Instagram post, which has been shared by Pompey fans on X, aka Twitter, wrote: ‘That’s what happens when they say they don’t need RC11” - alongside four rolling on the floor laughing emojis.

Yet, it earned him a backlash from Blues supporters, who were far from impressed by the mockery.

@themartinfish wrote: ‘Ronan’s brother has had to wait ages to post this. Bet he was gutted when we came back to beat Reading.’

@Ben_Kumma commented: ‘He’s waited all season to send that! Think most people will agree we’re better without him. Shame as he was good on his day but didn’t happen enough. Think he always thought he was bigger than the club.’

@carlbucksey responded by saying: ‘1 defeat and he pulls this out. His brother is doing him no favours with this. Ronan had been inconsistent for the last couple of years before his injury. On his day fantastic but he was one of the players that regularly underperformed in these sort of games.’

@twovests posted: Imagine being this much of a lemon when the club you’re having a dig at is literally letting his brother train using the club’s facilities to get himself back to fitness.’

@kenziemoore01 said: “Lost one game now that comes out … league table (with a top emoji attached). Meanwhile, also among the many responses was @Jakey995’s view, which read: ‘Pray I never see RC in a Pompey shirt again.’

Curtis, who has 57 goals in 226 appearances for Pompey, has been out injured since February, when he picked up an ACL injury in the Fratton Park victory against Bolton.

The Republic of Ireland international finds himself as an ex-Blues player after turning down a new Fratton Park deal on heavily reduced terms in the summer - following the expiry of his previous contract.

The 27-year-old has been using the club's Roko training base for his rehab and is ahead of schedule as he focuses on his comeback.

In September, many fans on social media backed the winger to earn a new contract, especially after the injury sustained by Anthony Scully that will keep him out for at least three months,