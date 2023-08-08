News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth boasted an impressive home attendance in the first match of the season and this is how much Pompey season ticket holders pay compared with other League One clubs.

Published 8th Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

It was a near sell-out crowd at Fratton Park last weekend as Portsmouth kicked off their League One season against Bristol Rovers at the home ground.

An impressive 19,165 people came through the gates on Satruday to see John Mousinho's side launch what they will be hoping is a promotion bid in the third tier this season after play-off disappointment last time out.

Many of those Pompey fans will be season ticket holders who have invested considerable amounts in ensuring their seat for every home match of the 2022/23 campaign.

The News looks at the price of a season ticket at Portsmouth in comparison with every other League One side this season.

The cheapest season ticket at Fleetwood Town is £269.04 with the most expensive at £329.04.

1. Fleetwood Town - £269.04

The cheapest season ticket at Leyton Orient is £289 with the most expensive at £456.

2. Leyton Orient - £289

The cheapest season ticket at Blackpool is £289 with the most expensive at £549.

3. Blackpool - £289

The cheapest season ticket at Bolton is £299 with the most expensive at £399.

4. Bolton Wanderers - £299

