Portsmouth’s opening day attendance compared to Derby, Bolton and other League One rivals - gallery

The Pompey faithful got behind their side on Saturday - but how did the Fratton Park attendance compare to other League One clubs?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 6th Aug 2023, 18:42 BST

The new season is finally underway after Portsmouth produced a late comeback to secure a last-gasp draw against League One rivals Bristol Rovers.

John Mousinho’s men looked to be heading to an opening day defeat after Luke Thomas put the visitors in front midway through the first-half. But Pompey would not be denied and the Fratton Park faithful got their reward for sticking with their side when substitute Kusini Yengi marked his competitive debut by rising to meet a cross from Joe Rafferty and guiding a header inside the far post.

Relief and delight reverberated around the famous old ground as Mousinho’s side claimed a point to get their campaign underway. But how did the impressive attendance of 19,165 compare to Pompey’s League One rivals on the opening day of what will be a long season?

How does Portsmouth’s opening day attendance compare to their League One rivals?

1. League One opening day attendances

How does Portsmouth’s opening day attendance compare to their League One rivals? Photo: Jason Brown

Attendance: 5,369

2. Wycombe Wanderers v Exeter City

Attendance: 5,369 Photo: Getty Images

Attendance: 6,599

3. Shrewsbury Town v Cheltenham Town

Attendance: 6,599

Attendance: 7,049

4. Northampton Town v Stevenage

Attendance: 7,049 Photo: Pete Norton

