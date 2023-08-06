The Pompey faithful got behind their side on Saturday - but how did the Fratton Park attendance compare to other League One clubs?

The new season is finally underway after Portsmouth produced a late comeback to secure a last-gasp draw against League One rivals Bristol Rovers.

John Mousinho’s men looked to be heading to an opening day defeat after Luke Thomas put the visitors in front midway through the first-half. But Pompey would not be denied and the Fratton Park faithful got their reward for sticking with their side when substitute Kusini Yengi marked his competitive debut by rising to meet a cross from Joe Rafferty and guiding a header inside the far post.

Relief and delight reverberated around the famous old ground as Mousinho’s side claimed a point to get their campaign underway. But how did the impressive attendance of 19,165 compare to Pompey’s League One rivals on the opening day of what will be a long season?

1 . League One opening day attendances How does Portsmouth's opening day attendance compare to their League One rivals?

2 . Wycombe Wanderers v Exeter City Attendance: 5,369

3 . Shrewsbury Town v Cheltenham Town Attendance: 6,599

4 . Northampton Town v Stevenage Attendance: 7,049