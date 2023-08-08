Portsmouth are now preparing for a Carabao Cup clash with Forest Green Rovers after opening their League One account over the weekend.

John Mousinho’s men were forced to settle for a point against Bristol Rovers in their opener, and they will now look to secure a spot in the second round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night. In the meantime, the transfer window continues to rumble on, and we could yet see movement at Pompey as Mousinho continues to pollish his squad.

Here we round up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Portsmouth and their League One rivals.

Robertson praise

Pompey boss Mousinho has raved about new loan signing Alex Robertson.

“Alex is a dynamic attacking midfielder who comes here off the back of an excellent season with Manchester City’s under-21s,” said the Pompey boss.

“I was lucky enough to watch him play for them on a few occasions last season and he was an integral part of the side. He’s won the title there three years in a row and also recently got his first cap for Australia, so we’re really excited that we’ve been able to bring him to the club.

“We wanted that eight/ten who is able to really affect games and it’s another piece of business that I’m incredibly happy with this summer. I know that City have high hopes for him and he was involved in Pep’s matchday squads at the end of last season, which is no easy feat.”

Reading eye PL talent

League One side Reading are said to be one of a number of clubs eyeing a deal for Brighton star Jenson Weir.

According to Darren Witcoop of the Sunday Mirror, a number of League One clubs are eyeing a deal. Witcoop wrote: “Brighton midfielder Jensen Weir expected to head back out on loan this season. A host of League One clubs have enquired about Weir’s availability this summer.”