The Blues will not be getting an increase in the 8,880 tickets they were initially given by the Premier League side for the fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – an allocation that has already sold out.

That’s after a request for additional away supporter seats was turned down by the north London side.

Pompey made an application for more tickets on Wednesday, after season-ticket holders quickly snapped up what remained from those fans who had 10-plus loyal points on their cards and were given priority in the queue on Monday and Tuesday.

In fact, it took just 45 minutes for the sold-out message to appear on the club website after the second priority window opened at 12.30pm on Wednesday.

However, that approach from the Blues was politely declined by Spurs, with tickets also selling well among home fans.

That means ticketless members and those who attended the Cup games against Hereford and MK Dons with 10-plus loyal points will definitely not be able to attend the game on January 7 (12.30pm kick-off).

They were next in the queue, with their place earmarked for 3.30pm on Thursday. Any remaining tickets were then expected to go on general sale from Monday.

Spurs play host to Pompey in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, January 7. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850.

Spurs’ home tie against Pompey represents just their second home match back after their mid-season break for the World Cup.

Antonio Conte’s side return to action with an away trip to Brentford on Boxing Day.

Their only home game before the visit of the Blues is on New Year’s Day against Aston Villa.

Pompey fans are again advised that National rail strike action is currently scheduled to take place on the day of the game.

