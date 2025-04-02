John Eustace has already signed two free agents following his appointment in February. | Getty Images

Pompey can inch closer towards Championship safety tonight - without kicking a ball.

The Blues’ relegation rivals Derby are to host Preston, thereby fulfilling their game in hand on clubs around them.

Preston’s FA Cup quarter-final clash against Aston Villa on Sunday meant the original league fixture was pushed back to this evening.

Without a match, Derby instead watched with envy as Pompey, Luton and Stoke claimed crucial wins on Saturday, while Plymouth and Cardiff picked up draws.

And defeat for John Eustace’s side tonight would reinforce that encouraging position, with games beginning to run out for those below seeking to make ground.

However, following three successive wins, the rejuvenated Rams have thrown the relegation battle into disarray, ensuring potentially even 50 points may now not even be enough to survive.

Josh Murphy’s winner against Blackburn has put Pompey seven points clear of Derby. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Certainly they will fancy their chances of victory over 14th-placed Preston tonight (7.45pm), particularly at Pride Park.

A Derby win would lift them two places into 20th place, therefore dropping Cardiff into the bottom three to join Plymouth and Luton. It would also move Hull down to 21st.

However, a draw would keep them in the bottom three, closing the gap to one point from safety, with Cardiff narrowly ahead.

In terms of impacting Pompey, the lead above the relegation zone would be reduced to four points if Derby claim victory, with both clubs having played the same amount of games.

Pompey have seven-point advantage

Tantalisingly, defeat would retain the Blues’ seven point advantage with seven matches remaining - effectively two wins and a draw ahead.

Eustace’s men head into the Preston clash without Lars-Jorgen Salvesen, Ben Osborn and Kemar Roofe, while there are doubts over Ryan Nyambe.

They have now brought in former West Brom and Stoke defender Erik Pieters as a free agent, having not played since March 2024.

Meanwhile, former Rams favourite Martyn Waghorn has come out of retirement and is training with Eustace’s squad, although isn’t expected to be used in the first-team.