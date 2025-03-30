Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Admittedly there were mitigating factors, namely the cruel blow of yet another injury just 13 minutes into the Blackburn man’s comeback.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Certainly a choked Owen Beck found little sympathy from an unconvinced Fratton End, mistakenly accusing him of fakery and deception as he was helped off the pitch.

Nonetheless, as the visibly emotional left-back headed towards the dressing room, flanked by two members of Rovers’ medical department, he snapped while under fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re all human, in this case a distraught 22-year-old having only recently returned from seven weeks out injured, yet gesturing to home supporters that Pompey were going down, not once, but twice, did little to quell the escalating animosity.

Assuming he was actually referring to John Mousinho’s men, that is.

By the final whistle, Blackburn were reeling from a fifth defeat in six matches during a wretched period in which they have totalled one point and alarmingly gone AWOL from the play-off pack.

As for their 1-0 conquerors on Saturday, the supposedly-doomed Blues, openly mocked by an opposition player, now languish a chasmous seven points behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unquestionably both clubs are heading in different directions at present, that much is true, albeit Beck’s perception of current fortunes is rather misplaced. It’s not Pompey trapped in a downward trajectory and boasting the Championship’s worst record over the last six fixtures.

As for relegation, Mousinho’s team took another giant stride towards safety, much to the frustration of the seven teams below who continue to give chase.

Blackburn defender Owen Beck signals Pompey are going down after forced off through injury in the 13th minute of their 1-0 defeat. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Still, Blackburn have been rather generous of late, helpfully dishing out three precious points to Derby, Stoke, Cardiff and now, thankfully, Pompey. Such remarkable acts of selflessness are gratefully received.

Following morale-sapping defeats to Plymouth and Preston, coupled with the apparent rejuvenation of several relegation rivals, the Blues were desperate to begin their ascent once more. Rovers happily obliged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a game of few goal-scoring opportunities, Josh Murphy was the difference. In contrast, the visitors were unable to muster a single shot after the 67th minute - and that arrived from their right-back.

Not that Pompey were at their swaggering best, mind. Yet they did enough, conjuring up a solid team display, demonstrating the impressive togetherness and camaraderie which is dragging them towards safety.

Mousinho’s men pressed in packs, defended in numbers and attacked in volumes, swarming around Rovers from the very first minute. Colby Bishop flying into tackles, Matt Ritchie roaring them on, Jordan Williams sacrificing himself for a booking, the commitment was admirable.

It wasn’t particularly pretty, certainly the second half was sloppy, with Murphy later describing the encounter as a ‘horrible game’, yet the hosts were always comfortable and barely defensively exposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

17 goal contributions in 35 Pompey games

The latest makeshift centre-half partnership, this time consisting of Regan Poole and Connor Ogilvie, defended resolutely, Zak Swanson continued to shine in the Championship, while Freddie Potts capped a fine week personally with another mature display.

The difference was Murphy, not for the first time this season. On 20 minutes, he exchanged passes with Bishop, took a touch inside the box and effortlessly curled a right-footed finish into the far corner.

Remarkably, that’s 17 goal contributions in 35 appearances for the ex-Oxford United man, who has been a revelation since his summer arrival and will invariably be a leading contender for Player of the Season honours.

Two of last season’s attacking stars, Kusini Yengi and Paddy Lane, have yet to convince at this level, albeit through injury-affected maiden campaigns, however summer arrival Murphy has been a consistent threat, troubling even the finest Championship full-backs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, in a game largely lacking genuine attacking quality, that first-half exchange with Bishop and subsequent finish represented a classy - and match-deciding - moment.

It also sparked a lengthy - and highly infectious - rendition of Dean Martin’s ‘Sway’ in the goal-scorer’s honour as his chant continues to grow in popularity, characterised by team-mate Swanson singing it in the dressing room afterwards.

Read More Popular ex-Arsenal man addresses his Portsmouth future amid impressive Championship baptism

On a Saturday when Luton and Stoke won, while Cardiff and Plymouth drew, thereby handing four of their rivals timely hope, they will also be envying Pompey’s ongoing drive towards safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now seven points above the relegation zone, albeit with Derby having their game in hand against Preston on Wednesday night, it’s sunshine and blue skies once again on the south coast.

Some of the Fratton faithful were gloomily predicting a relegation destiny following the late 2-1 defeat at Preston shortly before the international break.

Similarly, a Liverpool loanee at Blackburn delivered his own damning verdict of where the Blues’ season was heading as he passed the Fratton End, having been forced to leave Saturday’s action through injury.

Sorry to disappoint, but the current league table continues to suggest otherwise.