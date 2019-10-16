Have your say

Pompey are set for a busy November schedule now a date has been rearranged for the clash with Rotherham.

After the League One fixture was postponed on August 24 because the city hosted Victorious Festival on the same weekend, it’ll now take place on Tuesday, November 26 (7.45pm).

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett. Picture: Graham Hunt

And that means the Blues could play as many as seven matches within a 29-day period next month.

Kenny Jackett’s men have five matches in the third tier throughout November.

Two of those take place in midweek having been caused by postponements.

Not only was the encounter against the Millers called off but so was Pompey’s game against Southend on Saturday September 7.

After Ronan Curtis (Republic of Ireland), Craig MacGillivray (Scotland) and Ross McCrorie (Scotland under-21s) were called up for international duty, the Blues took up the option rearrange the Shrimpers’ visit to Fratton Park.

That match takes place on Tuesday, November 5 (7.45pm), while Pompey have weekend League One home clashes with Oxford (November 2) and Fleetwood (November 16) before going to Rochdale (November 23).

It’s worth noting that Fleetwood’s trip to the south coast also falls on an international weekend.

Jackett’s men could also have two FA Cup ties in November.

The first round proper of the historic competition falls the weekend of Friday, November 8.

The Pompey boss has gone with a full-strength side in the Cup during the past two campaigns.

After reaching the fourth round last term, he’ll want to go as far as possible again given the financial benefits it has.

Even despite playing non-league Maidenhead in the opening round 12 months ago, Jackett named the same side that beat Bradford in the third tier the previous weekend.

The Blues ran out comfortable 4-0 winners in front of the BT Sport cameras.

Should they reach the second stage for successive years, they’ll be in action the weekend beginning Friday, November 29.

Following a stuttering start to the league season, Jackett’s troops are aiming to build the momentum that they've lacked so far.

Although they sit 16th in the table after 10 matches, collecting 13 points, they’re still only seven points behind Blackpool, who occupy the final play-off spot.

And a sustained run of victories during a packed schedule would undoubtedly propel the Blues up the standings.