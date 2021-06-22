Former Rotherham defender Clark Robertson. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

It is understood the Scottish central defender has agreed to a Fratton Park switch following his release from Rotherham and is now set to undergo a medical.

Should his transfer be sealed, he will join ex-Bromley left-back Luke Vincent in terms of new faces at the Blues as Danny Cowley strives to overhaul his playing squad.

Robertson has also been pursued by former club Aberdeen, yet is keen to remain in England and is relishing the challenge of trying to help Pompey back into the Championship.

The 27-year-old made 16 appearances for Championship Rotherham last season, yet was not offered a new deal following their relegation.

A left-footed player, he will be employed as the left-sided centre-half in Cowley’s Pompey defence in the forthcoming campaign.

That will leave Sean Raggett and Paul Downing fighting it out for the remaining centre-half spot, although the Blues head coach is also keen on adding another central defender to his squad.

Robertson has previously won promotion from League One, being part of the Rotherham team which claimed second spot in the curtailed 2019-20 campaign.

During three seasons at the New York Stadium, the former Scotland under-21 international amassed 69 appearances and five goals.

He began his career coming through the ranks of Aberdeen before moving to Blackpool on a free transfer in the summer of 2015.

Robertson won promotion at Bloomfield Road through the League Two play-offs in 2016-17, and, over three seasons, totalled 137 appearances and four goals.

Then, in July 2018, he signed a three-year deal with Rotherham, spending two of those campaigns playing Championship football.

His anticipated Fratton Park arrival would partially ease the frustration building among the Fratton faithful over the lack of signings so far this summer.

Although the transfer market on the whole is quiet, Pompey require a major player influx following the departure of 11 of last season’s squad.

Cowley may need as many as 10 new recruits, with just one goalkeeper in the building and not a single senior central midfielder.

Robertson would strengthen a defensive pool which has lost Jack Whatmough since the season’s end, who has joined League One rivals Wigan, despite the Blues wanting him to remain.

More important, it is hoped his capture would signal the start of a procession of Pompey signings ahead of the 2021-22 season kicking off.

The Blues are scheduled to return to pre-season training on Monday (June 28), with Robertson potentially among them.

At present, Cowley’s first-team squad totals 14 players, with clearly much work still required to bring it up to the 22 outfield players League One and League Two clubs are permitted

The signing of Robertson would, at least, represent a step closer towards Cowley finalising his Pompey numbers.

