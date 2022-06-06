Huddersfield win race to sign Portsmouth, Preston, Sheffield Wednesday and Stockport target Will Boyle

The Cheltenham centre-back, whom Pompey had been tracking prior to the January transfer window, has moved to the Championship outfit on a two-year deal, with the Terriers having the option of a third.

He will officially re-join his former club once his contract with the Robins expires at the end of this month.

Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan landed Boyle amid interest from Pompey, Preston, Sheffield Wednesday and Stockport.

However, with the 26-year-old left-footed, and Danny Cowley well stocked in that area, it’s understood the Blues had cooled their interest in recent months.

Welcoming Boyle back to the club, Corberan said: ‘It is good news that Will Boyle will come to us so early in our preparation, and that we can work with him from the first day of pre-season.

‘It is important to have good options across the squad, as we have seen in the season just gone, and Boyle will give us good balance as a left-sided centre back.

There are many people at this club who know Will very well as a player and person and everything I have been told shows him to be the ideal character for our squad.’

Will Boyle has joined Huddersfield on a free transfer Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Huddersfield Academy product Boyle left the Terriers in 2017 after two appearances.