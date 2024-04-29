Portsmouth skipper’s honest admission as he sends emotional message to faithful

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marlon Pack admitted he’d forgotten how strong his passion for Pompey was until his Fratton return

And the Blues title-winning skipper believes he’s living proof dreams can come true for emerging footballers from the city.

Pack has sent an emotional address to supporters amid a glorious period, which the Buckland boy ranks as the ‘proudest’ moment of his career.

The 33-year-old has been outstanding this term, sweeping the board with player of the season honours - including winning the prestigious The News award.

Pack’s leadership has been central to the success of John Mousinho’s side, but the midfielder has been taken aback by the emotions which have been invigorated since returning to his hometown club in the summer of 2022.

He said: ‘I’ve been behind the barrier and I’ve celebrated. I was getting emotional on stage, because you see it all.

‘I’ll be totally honest, I didn’t realise how much the club meant to me. I’d been away for so long and focussed on myself and forging a career for Marlon Pack.

‘I’d supported the club since birth, really, you have no choice being from Portsmouth. That’s why we’re so unique as a football club.

‘I’d forgot how much it meant to me. It was only coming back and remaking my debut, really.

‘This year, though, it hasn’t really sunk in. Moments like this (the Southsea Common party) help, but it will be one where you look back and say “wow, you’ve achieved that”.’

Pack’s Pompey story is well documented, as he came through the ranks at is hometown and was a passionate Blues fans growing up.

His Fratton senior career spanned just two sub appearances, however, before Steve Cotterill sold the academy graduate to Cheltenham in 2011.

Pack went on to have a successful career with Bristol City and Cardiff before his homecoming.

Pompey’s captain feels what’s unfolded since is a shining example to aspiring youngsters from the city of what can be achieved.

Pack said: ‘You’re born and bred from Portsmouth, been a season-ticket holder and played for the club since the age of seven.

‘Now you’ve come back after a decent career playing in the Championship and you’ve captained the club to winning the league.

‘I’ll have people in that crowd I’ve crossed paths with. That’s whether playing football with them, growing up or going to school with them.

‘What’s more pleasing is that it’s relatable, it’s achievable. Without going too deep, you can be for Portsmouth, grow up and have a dream to play for Portsmouth - it’s achievable