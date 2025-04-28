Portsmouth skipper’s powerful statement over lack of Championship playing time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marlon Pack has told how his love for Pompey is tempering his disappointment at a lack of playing time.

And the Blues skipper has detailed how he feels he can influence his club’s pathway as skipper moving forward, even if he finds himself on the bench.

The Buckland boy is now nearing the end of his third season since making his emotional Fratton Park homecoming in the summer of 2022.

Pack has played a central role in guiding the Blues back into the Championship, as he made his dreams of lifting silverware at the club he emerged at a reality last term.

This season the academy graduate has made sacrifices for the team, reverting to an unaccustomed defensive result and helping Pompey pick up the results to keep them in the second tier.

That was far from plain sailing at times, but Pack is now close to being able to reflect on another positive chapter with John Mousinho’s men completing their objective of remaining in the second tier at the first time of asking.

In recent games the midfielder’s on-pitch contributions have come from the bench, with the 34-year-old named as a substitute for the past eight games.

That’s a natural source of disappointment for the former Cardiff and Bristol City man, but that’s also an emotion Pack feels he can temper better at his hometown club.

And when it comes to his influence at captain, the natural leader is adamant he can still make his mark on the first-team group.

Pack said: ‘My role doesn’t change whether I’m starting, on the bench or not in the squad.

‘If I’m on the bench and I come on then great, if not it’s how can I maximise the opportunity I have?

‘So it’s making sure you rally the troops when I need to, when you’re in training groups doing extras because you need top-ups it’s making sure we’re all champing at the bit and maintaining that intensity.

‘It’s making sure standards don’t drop or picking lads up when they need it and you have a clearer perspective.

‘It’s driving us to getting the job and you can do that whether you’re playing or not.

‘I have open conversations about not playing and my role. I have played a lot of football this season which helps, I think it’s 40 appearances.

Pompey skipper: It comes from my love of the club

Pompey's Marlon Pack has been backed for a defensive return if necessary by John Mousinho. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Also, because I’m here at this club, the natural disappointment I feel as a player isn’t as strong as it may be elsewhere because of the affiliation.

‘For me here I take away any personal disappointment from not playing, I want what’s best for the football club first and foremost.

‘Of course I want to play, I’m an individual who wants to win and play but I know I can gain other aspects when I’m not playing.

‘I’m always a lot more nervous watching games on the bench here over starting, if I was starting I wouldn’t be nervous because I have control over things.

‘But I can make sure I have a role to play within the group to ensure everyone’s ready to go if I’m not playing.

‘That just comes with leadership and having a love of the football club.’