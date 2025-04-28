Detailed: The evolving Portsmouth squad picture crucial to summer transfer plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho has indicated Pompey will look to international markets as eyes start to be cast towards summer transfer business.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues boss stated his club will be ‘active’ as they go overseas to find the value they believe they can add to their squad, with their place in the Championship now secured.

Of course, the football operation and recruitment team would have been working towards what comes next for months and, in some cases, even multiple transfer windows in advance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to executing overseas business, however, the developing picture over bringing in players within the confines of the rulebook looks set to be crucial.

The Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) points system is what determines player eligibility to play on these shores, with the Home Office allowing some players who don’t hit the 15-point threshold an Elite Significant Contribution (ESC) visa.

The rule changes were approved just under two years ago, with Premier League and Championship clubs allowed four players to be signed in such a manner as long as there are enough English players within a club’s ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Pompey’s case, January signing Hayden Matthews filled an ESC slot along with summer arrival Abdoulaye Kamara and Sunderland loanee Adil Aouchiche.

There was fears over Aouchiche’s arrival, when reports emerged in France suggesting there was issues over the winger taking one of the ESC slots. Pompey were able to circumnavigate that potential stumbling block, with keeper Nico Schmid’s status successfully transitioning to full status after his Championship emergence this term.

Blues CEO, Andy Cullen, last month confirmed the same status had also been afforded Aussie left-back Jacob Farrell, which meant Swedish defender Alex Milosevic was able to be recruited on a short-term deal.

Aouchiche and Milosevic to free up spaces for overseas signings

With Aouchiche returning to Sunderland and Milosevic’s agreement coming to a close, that means at least two ESC spaces will be free come the summer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If out-of-favour Kamara was moved on that would make another slot available, while there could conceivably be the potential for Matthews’ status to be elevated given his international and Championship breakthroughs.

The international status of players along with the amount of domestic minutes, league position and league quality are all factors which are considered under the points system.

Hayden Matthews made his debut for the Australian national team in November. Pompey have a strong Aussie contingent. | Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Matthews made his Socceroos bow against Bahrain last November and also got six Championship appearances under his belt, before injury curtailed his season against QPR in February.

While Pompey have worked their ESC slots shrewdly, there wouldn’t be any restrictions on signing more established overseas players who hit the criteria for a full GBE visa. That becomes more viable as they look to push spending on from landing Matthews for £1.27m from Sydney FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues have also been able to bring in two Australia players in Thomas Waddingham and Kusini Yengi outside of the Home Office points system. Both strikers have dual British nationality, meaning they did not require work permits.