Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho is adamant Nathan Jones is a manager Pompey have to ‘fully respect’ ahead of the trip to Charlton.

The Blues believes the much-maligned former Southampton boss’ record more than stands up to inspection, as the pair lock horns at The Valley tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mousinho’s side aim to take another step towards the Championship against the strugglers, who are showing signs of life since Jones succeeded Michael Appleton at the start of the month.

The Addicks are winless in 15 League One games, but picked up their second point on the spin in a 3-3 draw at high-flying Bolton last weekend.

Read More Charlton Athletic v Portsmouth: How Blues will line up with big calls to make at The Valley

Read More Ridiculed former Southampton boss’ message to Portsmouth after landing struggling Charlton Athletic posting

The Welshman was ridiculed in his time up the M27, in a 14-game tenure which saw Southampton lose seven of his eight Premier League games across a three-month period as his rock-bottom side plummeted towards the Championship.

Jones’ bizarre comments included talking up his credentials as among the best in Europe and criticising his own club’s fans, with a fan holding up a giant P45 before his sacking as things turned ugly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho feels the former Brighton man’s success with Luton, where he helped them rise up the leagues, is evidence of his capabilities.

He said: ‘If I look back at my experiences of Nathan Jones, I played against his Luton side - the one which completely stormed the league. They were the outstanding side that season and he had a really successful time there before getting the Stoke job. He then came back to Luton and again did really, really well.

‘You’ve ultimately got a manager who, at this level, has had a huge amount of success - and a huge amount of success at the level above.

‘He was a Premier League manager just over a year ago. If you look at the career he’s had so far and the amount of success he’s had in terms of promotions, winning games and getting sides going then Nathan is a manager we have to make sure we fully respect. He’s a very talented man who gets sides going.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It appears Jones has work to do to rebuild his standing, after being pilloried for what happened at Southampton and the negative exposure which arose from that tenure.

Mousinho pointed out, however, there may have been more than meets the eye to the 50-year-old’s time with Pompey’s fierce rivals.

He added: ‘Whenever you go into a job things can change and there’s loads of things possibly not under the control of the head coach or manager.