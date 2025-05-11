Chris Sutton has launched a scathing attack on Pompey’s bitter rivals Southampton after their draw with Manchester City.

There were wild scenes of celebration and jubilation at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon as the Blues’ south-coast enemies held Pep Guardiola’s men to a 0-0 draw.

The scoreline didn’t quite reflect City’s dominance, holding more than 71 per cent of possession, while also taking 26 shots compared to the Saints’ two.

Nonetheless, Southampton were able to hold out for a goalless stalemate, with the point crucially edging them above Derby County’s record-lowest points tally of 11.

However, managerless Southampton, who have sacked Russell Martin and Ivan Juric this term, did set an unwanted record on their way to dropping out of the top flight as they became the quickest team to be relegated from the Premier League, with seven games remaining.

With the draw seeing them move to 12 points, they did avoid the Rams’ figure, which sparked celebrations between fans and players after the full-time whistle.

But those scenes didn’t impress former Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers striker Sutton, who didn’t mince when giving his verdict on the Saints’ embarrassing campaign.

Speaking on BBC Sport’s 606, he said: ‘Honestly, I don’t mind the fans celebrating because there’s not been much to celebrate. But the players on the full-time whistle - I’m not sure who it was - one of the players throwing their arms around everywhere.

‘That’s embarrassing celebrating being the second worst Premier League side of all time. 12 measly points and I’ve said this many times, how low is your bar Southampton players? An utter embarrassment.

‘Maybe we’re wrong with this, but for the life of me - if I’m a Southampton player - am I happy that we’ve edged above Derby County? Would I be happy with that? Would I be celebrating in the car driving home elated?

‘The Southampton manager said he was delighted, come on.’

Southampton branded ‘useless’ by Premier League title winner

Southampton beat Derby's record. | Getty Images

It’s not the first scathing attack on Pompey’s south-coast rivals, with former Fratton favourite Jamie O’Hara calling Southampton a ‘joke’ and ‘disgraceful’ following their draw with West Ham last month.

And Sutton, a one-time Premier League winner, continued his dig by calling the Saints ‘useless’ in their sole season back in the top flight.

‘I’ve got no problems with the fans because they have followed that useless team this season through thick and thin. They have been useless.

‘I don’t get it, I don’t understand the players in any way shape or form. Fair point, you don’t expect the players to go off with their shoulders slumped because they can be proud of their performance but the sort of fist pumping after drawing 0-0 and getting a point.

‘You’re the second worst team ever, think about that.’

With Pompey confirming their Championship survival, anticipation is growing ahead of the first meeting between the two south-coast rivals in six years.

The Blues will also face Ipswich Town and Leicester City, who both joined the Saints in dropping out of the top flight this term.

