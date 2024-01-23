With the January transfer window still active, there is still plenty of time for clubs in League One - including Portsmouth - to make additions to their squad. Today, Pompey have snapped up Myles Peart-Harris on loan - what else is going on at Fratton Park?

One of Portsmouth's stars found himself in the starting XI for his country in the Asian Cup - meanwhile, another Pompey player made it into the League One Team of the Week following their 1-0 away win over Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Kusini Yengi starts for Australia

Kusini Yengi found himself in Australia's starting XI today for their final group game against Uzbekistan in the Asian Cup - marking the first time he has ever started in an international fixture. He has been a relatively consistent player in Portsmouth's team this season, scoring three goals over the course of 12 League One games.

He took the place of 34-cap Mitch Duke in the Socceroos team after the latter was ruled out with an injury. Ultimately, the game ended in a 1-1 draw - Martin Boyle scored a penalty on the stroke of half time, before Azizbek Turgunboev fired home an equaliser in the 78th minute.

Abu Kamara named in League One Team of the Week

Abu Kamara has been recognised by the EFL for his wonderful performance against Fleetwood at the weekend, where he scored the only goal of the game to give Pompey a hard-fought 1-0 win on the road. As such, he has been named in the Team of the Week.