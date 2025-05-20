A Portsmouth star has taken to social media to give his thoughts on his first season at Fratton Park.

It would be safe to say there were mixed fortunes for the signings Portsmouth made during last summer’s transfer window.

A whole host of signings were made as John Mousinho prepared to guide Pompey through their first season in the Championship since 2012 with the likes of Matt Ritchie, Andre Dozzell and Josh Murphy all moving to Fratton Park ahead of what would be a long and challenging campaign. The arrival of Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Jordan Archer appeared to have provided major competition for League One-winning stopper Will Norris - and that’s why there was some surprise when Mousinho completed a move for Blau-Weiß Linz keeper Nicolas Schmid.

Little was known of the 28-year-old, who only made his top flight debut in Austria just over a year prior to his move to Fratton Park, and there was further surprise when Schmid replaced Norris in the starting eleven for a 1-1 home draw against Oxford United in October. However, the new arrival went on to cement his place in Mousinho’s side and missed just three games before the end of his first season in English football. Schmid produced several eye-catching performances, no more so than in keeping a clean sheet in a 1-0 win against Leeds United that appeared to give Portsmouth belief they could mount what would become a successful bid to avoid relegation.

Reflecting on his introduction to life with Portsmouth, Schmid thanked supporters, his team-mates and staff for their backing throughout the campaign and promised there would be ‘more to come’ next season.

Posting on Instagram, the Austrian stopper said: “First Season @pompey is over, and what a journey it’s been. I’m beyond thankful for all the love and support from the fans — you made every moment special, wouldn’t have been possible without you guys. And also a big thank you to my teammates and the staff for making me feel so welcomed after my big move abroad. More to come next season”

What has John Mousinho said about Nicolas Schmid?

Speaking to The News after a 1-0 win against eventual champions Leeds in March, the Pompey boss said: “Nico has been a huge part of where we’ve managed to get to in the league this year. Sunday was a big example of that, where he was required to make some big saves – that’s why we brought him in. “We took a bit of time to make sure we were comfortable bringing him into the football club. At the moment we feel like it was the right decision.

“Nico was a really, really sensible bit of business for us. He was not expensive at all, relatively, and we’re extremely pleased with what we got him for. I think, off the top of my head it was low six figures so we’re very happy with that. That level of goalkeeper isn’t going to be available in England for that sort of fee.”

