Pompey-linked striker spotted at West Ham as likely move away from Celtic gathers pac

Pompey-linked Celtic striker Daniel Cummings looks poised to seal a move south of the border.

But talk of a potential move to Fratton Park appears way off the mark, after the Scotland under-19 international was apparently spotted in the crowd at West Ham on Sunday.

The Hammers, as well as Premier League rivals Brighton, have also been credited with an interest in the 19-year-old, who has found game time hard to come by at the newly-crowned Scottish Premiership champions.

Those initial links with Graham Potter’s side gathered paced over the second half of the season, just as speculation of a move to Fratton Park began to fade.

Now it appears those transfer rumours could well be true, with the Celtic youngster supposedly a visitor at the London Stadium as West Ham’s disappointing 2024-25 top-flight compaign continued with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Champions League-chasing Nottingham Forest.

The loss - the Irons’ 17th of the season - leaves them 15th in the table and on course to record their lowest league finish since the 2019-20 campaign.

West Ham planning for the future

A summer overhaul of the West Ham first-team ranks is expected over the summer, with Pompey loanee and former Fratton favourite Freddie Potts expected to be given a chance to cement his place in Potters’ plan during pre-season after being handed a new long-term deal by his boyhood club in March.

And it appears Potts could find himself a new team-mate of Cummings moving forward, with the young fowrard expected to make the move to the capital upon the expiry of his Hoops contract.

A £300,000 compensation fee is expected to be heading Celtic’s way if the anticipated deal is competed, with the striker coming through the ranks of the Parkhead side.

Former Pompey loanee Freddie Potts

When did the Cummings-Pompey links emerge?

Pompey’s reported interest in Cummings emerged in January, with claims at the time stating the Blues were weighing up offering the forward a pre-contract agreement.

A goal tally of 24 accumulated in both the domestic and European scene for Celtic B had reportedly caught the Fratton Park outfit’s eye. And with Cummings unable to force his way into Brendan Rodgers’ plans, Pompey were credited with an interest during the winter transfer window.

Sky Sports were among those also crediting Pompey with an interest.

John Mousinho saw his forward ranks boosted, however, with the arrival of Australia under-23 international and Brisbane Roar frontman Thomas Waddingham.

Nevertheless, the forward department is an area the Blues will look to strengthen further during the forthcoming summer transfer window following their decision to allow Kusini Yengi to leave the club on a free transfer.

Pompey are also open to offers for Christian Saydee as they look to provide better competition for top-scorer Colby Bishop next season.

