Yakubu, Michael Doyle and Svetoslav Todorov are to headline a star-studded football match in honour of Pompey legend Alan Knight.

Now a Fratton Park charity fixture has been arranged to raise crucial funds for research and testing in dealing with the illness, which is the most common cancer in men.

On Monday, May 5 the Blues will host an Alan Knight Celebrity XI against a Pompey Legends side, kicking off at 2pm.

Alan Knight remains upbeat in his ongoing battle to beat cancer | None

A host of familiar faces and Hall of Famers have already been lined up, with those already confirmed including Yakubu, Doyle, Todorov, Andy Awford and Alan Biley.

More participants are expected to be unveiled closer to the date, with plenty of familiar faces from Pompey’s past throwing their support behind Knight, who represented the Blues with distinction 801 times during four decades.

All profits from the match will benefit PCaSO – a local organisation raising money for equipment at QA Hospital – Prostate Cancer UK and the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal.

Those attending the fixture will also be able to take a free PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) test at Fratton Park. These will be supplied by Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal, with each test costing the charity £25.

Yakubu will be among the big names who will be turning out for an Alan Knight charity match on May 5. | National World

Initially, the North Stand will be used for the event, with tickets on sale to season ticket holders and members from 10am on Tuesday (March 18). They will go on general sale from 10am on Wednesday (March 19).

The Early Bird option is priced at £8 for adults, £2 for juniors (aged 14-17) and £1 for children.

For those purchasing from 10am on April 1, prices will be £10 for adults, £2 for juniors (aged 14-17) and £1 for children.

Finally, tickets purchased from May 1 will cost £12 for adults, £2 for juniors (aged 14-17) and £1 for children.

Tickets can be purchased online or by visiting the Anson Road ticket office.

There will be a £3 booking fee (per booking) for any tickets purchased over the phone or in person, with all bookings fees added to the proceeds to be donated to the charities.

A JustGiving page has also been created, for those who cannot attend the May 5 charity match but wish to donate - https://www.justgiving.com/page/portsmouth-fc-prostate-cancer

