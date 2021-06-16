Alfie Stanley's Fratton Park remains uncertain despite contract offer. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

The News understands the 19-year-old is still in negotiations with the Blues over a new 12-month contract.

Yet, ahead of Pompey’s return to pre-season training on June 28, the situation has still to be resolved.

Out-of-contract Stanley is desperate to stay at Fratton Park where he has spent the last 13 years on the books of the club he passionately supports.

However, it is understood he harbours concerns over the Blues’ current pathway for young players.

At present, there are no plans for an under-23s set-up, while none of last year’s second-year scholars have remained after graduating.

On each occasion, the North End youngster was unused, although did feature twice in the Papa John’s Trophy before the head coach’s March 2021 arrival.

Stanley has been a prolific scorer during his rise through the Blues youth system, while netted the winner in an under-23s friendly with Millwall in April.

Yet he requires match-day action to maintain his encouraging development, something which a loan spell would offer.

The striker spent the early part of last season on loan at Bognor, scoring twice in nine outings, before recalled by Pompey in October.

Subsequently, if the former Mayfield School pupil moves elsewhere as a free agent, the club he joins would be required to reach a financial settlement with Pompey.

