Portsmouth starlet Alfie Stanley's Fratton Park career in limbo ahead of pre-season training return
Alfie Stanley’s Pompey career remains in limbo.
The News understands the 19-year-old is still in negotiations with the Blues over a new 12-month contract.
The deal was offered at the end of last season, with the stipulation that the highly-rated striker would be sent out on loan in the 2021-22 campaign.
Yet, ahead of Pompey’s return to pre-season training on June 28, the situation has still to be resolved.
Out-of-contract Stanley is desperate to stay at Fratton Park where he has spent the last 13 years on the books of the club he passionately supports.
However, it is understood he harbours concerns over the Blues’ current pathway for young players.
At present, there are no plans for an under-23s set-up, while none of last year’s second-year scholars have remained after graduating.
Nonetheless, Danny Cowley has previously voiced his desire to retain Stanley, who was named on Pompey’s bench in six of the final eight games last season.
On each occasion, the North End youngster was unused, although did feature twice in the Papa John’s Trophy before the head coach’s March 2021 arrival.
Stanley has been a prolific scorer during his rise through the Blues youth system, while netted the winner in an under-23s friendly with Millwall in April.
Yet he requires match-day action to maintain his encouraging development, something which a loan spell would offer.
The striker spent the early part of last season on loan at Bognor, scoring twice in nine outings, before recalled by Pompey in October.
Meanwhile, by tabling a new deal with a nominal pay rise, the Blues have ensured they are entitled to compensation should the youngster reject the offer.
Subsequently, if the former Mayfield School pupil moves elsewhere as a free agent, the club he joins would be required to reach a financial settlement with Pompey.
