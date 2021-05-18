The News understoods there are growing doubts whether the striker will sign the new deal tabled to him at the season’s end.

Stanley was a substitute in six of the Blues’ last eight matches, although never used by Danny Cowley.

There was also confusion over his future, having initially been informed Pompey would not be retaining him.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a change of heart saw the former Mayfield School pupil told there would now be an offer – which arrived last week.

According to Cowley, the Blues are awaiting a response from Stanley, who was prolific at youth-team level before becoming a third-year scholar.

Pompey want to send the teenager out on loan next season into non-league football to boost his development.

Yet it is understood doubts within the club are increasing over whether he will accept the contract offered.

Alfie Stanley has been offered a deal to stay at Fratton Park. Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

Nonetheless, Cowley is remaining hopeful he can tie Stanley to the club for longer.

He told The News: ‘We have worked really hard to try to find a pathway for Alfie.

‘It’s hard for young players, there has been a pandemic, there hasn’t been as much football outside the Football League.

‘We have offered Alfie a contract and he is considering it.

‘He’s desperate to play football, he needs to play football, and we’d like to send him out on loan.

‘Alfie has been really frustrated this year because he’s had no playing pathway. I can understand that, he needs to go and play.’

By offering a new deal to the North End youngster, the Blues are entitled to compensation should he elect to move on.

Stanley spent time on loan at Bognor last season, making nine appearances and scoring twice, before returning to Fratton Park in October.

The Blues have also moved to retain Haji Mnoga, activating an option to extend his deal for a further 12 months.

In addition, second-year scholars Harrison Brook and Seok Jae Lee have turned down extensions and will leave.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.