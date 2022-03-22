And that means an anxious wait for Harry Jewitt-White, Alfie Bridgman and Dan Gifford, who have all tasted first-team football during the current campaign.

Although Harrison Brook and Seok Jae Lee both turned down extensions in favour of pursuing an alternative route.

Now the current crop of youngsters await to discover their fate, having been informed a decision will be forthcoming before the end of March.

They are overseen by lead professional development phase (PDP) coach Liam Daish, who himself is leaving at the season’s end after five years at Fratton Park.

Daish has previously been vocal in his belief that striker Gifford, who has shone during an impressive loan spell at Bognor, should be given terms.

Meanwhile, Wales under-18 international Jewitt-White has featured three times for Danny Cowley’s side in the Papa John’s Trophy this season, while been an used substitute on 14 occasions in the league.

In addition, Bridgman has totalled two first-team outings since his debut last season, while has netted eight times for the Academy this term.

Other second-year scholars include Harvey Hughes, Izzy Kaba, David Setters and Elliott Simpson.

However, while Daish has delivered his recommendations, the decision rests with head of Academy Greg Miller, with an input from Danny and Nicky Cowley.

Certainly another wide-scale release of young talent wouldn’t be viewed favourably by supporters during a somewhat barren spell for the Academy production line.

Tornante’s level of Academy investment has regularly been questioned, while head of coaching Sean O’Driscoll quit earlier this season, since going on to work at Weymouth and now with Bournemouth’s youngsters.

Last season saw all second and third year scholars released, consisting of Harry Anderson, Taylor Seymour, Charlie Bell, Tom Bruce, Alfie Stanley, Harry Kavanagh, Leon Pitman, Harvey Rew, Gerard Storey and Eoin Teggart.

Rew, Kavanagh and Seok Jae Lee are now with Gosport, while Bell is with the Rocks, goalkeeper Seymour with Crawley, and Alfie Stanley has netted 10 times for Dorchester this season.

As for the Irish trio let go, Anderson is at Portadown, Storey is with Derry, while Northern Ireland under-19 international Teggart is presently on loan at Dundela from Portadown.

