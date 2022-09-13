The Blues striker believes there’s still a huge amount of growth and development in Danny Cowley’s squad, as they extended their unbeaten start to their league campaign.

The 2-0 success at Burton Albion made it six wins and two draws from the first eight games, as they set an impressive pace.

A single goal is keeping Pompey off top spot, with Ipswich Town also picking up 20 points to date this term.

The top five sides all won on Tuesday night, with the top four sides averaging two points per game or more so far.

That shows decent consistency from the pacesetters at this formative stage of the season.

Bishop can see potential among his team-mates after arriving from Accrington Stanley this season, but the 25-year-old is also aware there’s still a huge amount of progress to be made from Pompey.

He said: ‘There’s still so much to come from this group. There’s definitely a lot more.

Colby Bishop celebrates his goal at Burton.

‘What a way to look at things that is.

‘We’re unbeaten so far in the league and we’re joint top.

‘Yet, there is a lot more to come yet.

‘I’m sure that people will see that’s the case soon.

‘The best teams will win, as we’re seeing.

‘But we’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves, keep the wins and momentum coming.’

The unity between supporters and the Pompey squad has been a hallmark of the start to the 2022-23 season.

That’s has allowed the Blues to play with a greater degree of freedom, with goals flowing from different areas of the pitch so far this term.

Few teams can match Pompey’s goal return in English football so far this season, with Bishop highlighting the threat coming from multiple areas as a big plus point.

He added: ‘There’s a wide range of goalscorers in this squad.

‘There’s also a lot of players who assist as well, even from our defenders. Hopefully we can keep scoring goals.

‘I think we’ve got a grounded group.