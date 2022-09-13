RECAP as Portsmouth march on with victory at Burton Albion
Pompey return to action against struggling Burton Albion tonight.
The Blues aim to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign at the Pirelli Stadium against Dino Maamria’s side.
Maamria is at the helm of the rock-bottom Brewers after succeeding Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who resigned as boss earlier this month.
Tonight’s game will see tributes paid to the Queen, following her death last week at the age of 96.
A minute’s silence will be observed along with the national anthem being played before kick-off.
Then it’s down to the business going in search of another three points as they aim to continue their flying form after the weekend postponement of the match against Barnsley.
We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the team news, talking points and cover of the tributes before live kick-by-kick commentary as the action gets underway at 7.45pm.
LIVE Burton Albion 0 Portsmouth 2
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:41
Key Events
Full-time: Burton 0 Pompey 2
Hackett goes it alone and drives a 20 yarder just past the post.
What a defensive header from Raggett to clear a corner
Four minutes’ stoppage time
Surging run from Koroma, his shot is blocked and Pigott fires over from the edge of the box.
Pompey have a second as a delicious ball in from Dale is deftly slotted home by Bishop!
BBBIIIIISSSSSSSHHHHHOOOPPPPPPPPPPPPPP
Hackett being readied
Thorpe on for Taylor.
Adeboyejo has the ball in the net with a classy finish but the flag is up early.