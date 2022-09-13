News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

RECAP as Portsmouth march on with victory at Burton Albion

Pompey return to action against struggling Burton Albion tonight.

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:42 pm

The Blues aim to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign at the Pirelli Stadium against Dino Maamria’s side.

Maamria is at the helm of the rock-bottom Brewers after succeeding Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who resigned as boss earlier this month.

Tonight’s game will see tributes paid to the Queen, following her death last week at the age of 96.

Pompey travel to Burton tonight in League One

Most Popular

A minute’s silence will be observed along with the national anthem being played before kick-off.

Then it’s down to the business going in search of another three points as they aim to continue their flying form after the weekend postponement of the match against Barnsley.

We’ll be building up to kick-off with all the team news, talking points and cover of the tributes before live kick-by-kick commentary as the action gets underway at 7.45pm.

LIVE Burton Albion 0 Portsmouth 2

Last updated: Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:41

Key Events

    Show new updates
    Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:41

    Full-time: Burton 0 Pompey 2

    Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:40

    90+3

    Hackett goes it alone and drives a 20 yarder just past the post.

    Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:39

    90+2

    What a defensive header from Raggett to clear a corner

    Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:38

    Four minutes’ stoppage time

    Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:37

    90

    Surging run from Koroma, his shot is blocked and Pigott fires over from the edge of the box.

    Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:34

    86

    Pompey have a second as a delicious ball in from Dale is deftly slotted home by Bishop!

    Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:34

    BBBIIIIISSSSSSSHHHHHOOOPPPPPPPPPPPPPP

    Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:32

    85

    Hackett being readied

    Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:31

    83

    Thorpe on for Taylor.

    Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:31

    84

    Adeboyejo has the ball in the net with a classy finish but the flag is up early.

    Next Page
    Page 1 of 7
    BluesPompeyPortsmouthQueenBarnsley