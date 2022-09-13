RECAP as Portsmouth march on with victory at Burton Albion

The Blues aim to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign at the Pirelli Stadium against Dino Maamria’s side.

Maamria is at the helm of the rock-bottom Brewers after succeeding Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who resigned as boss earlier this month.

Tonight’s game will see tributes paid to the Queen, following her death last week at the age of 96.

Pompey travel to Burton tonight in League One

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A minute’s silence will be observed along with the national anthem being played before kick-off.

Then it’s down to the business going in search of another three points as they aim to continue their flying form after the weekend postponement of the match against Barnsley.