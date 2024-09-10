Pompey suffered a frustrating defeat after three goals in 14 minutes turned their Hampshire Senior Cup clash on its head.

The young Blues deservedly led Bashley 1-0 at half-time through Nathaniel Chioma’s well-worked 37th-minute opener assisted by Harry Clout.

Yet it all went wrong from the 55th minute as the hosts seized control to ultimately canter to a 3-1 victory over an opposition consisting entirely of Academy players.

Harry Clout assisted Pompey’s goal in their 3-1 defeat at Bashley. Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute

Conor Whiteley, who had seen a first-half penalty saved by Oscar Glover, netted twice and skipper Stephen Walker also registered as Bashley fought back superbly.

Sam Hudson’s troops had no answer as all their excellent first-half work was undone in a brutal 14-minute spell.

It ensured the Southern League Division One South side progressed into the third round, while the youthful Blues were eliminated early in the competition.

When the game kicked off, Bashley were handed the opportunity to open the scoring in the eighth minute when Michael Ani dragged down Whiteley for an obvious penalty.

Whiteley picked himself up to take the spot-kick, only to be denied by a brilliant Glover stop, throwing himself to his right for a full-length fingertip save.

The Blues shrugged off that let-off to settle down and play some composed football, while their attacking press was causing the hosts all sorts of problems.

Nonetheless, the game remained a tight affair, with neither side stamping their advantage, until the Blues opened the scoring in the 37th minute.

Clout won possession in midfield with a fine standing tackle on the halfway line before surging forward with the ball at his feet and breaking into the box.

It appeared a left-footed shot was on, yet the winger unselfishly opted to square a pass to the far post, which was met with a fierce first-time finish from Chioma to make it 1-0.

In the opening exchanges of the second half, a corner was pulled back to Luke Delaney and his right-footed cross-cum-shot from the left was clawed over by the alert Glover as it threatened to creep into the far corner.

Yet the match was level on 55 minutes when Delaney’s corner from the left was crashed home by centre-half Walker to make it 1-1.

Shortly afterwards, Pompey goalscorer Chioma had to be helped off the pitch after injuring his left leg, to be replaced by Tayo Singerr.

Pompey were struggling to keep possession in the opposition half and found themselves 2-1 down on 66 minutes after Whiteley on this occasion made no mistake from the spot.

Ani’s underhit backpass didn’t give Glover a chance, with the keeper taking out Delaney with a desperate attempt to tackle as the Bashley man pounced - and Whiteley stepped up to finish his second penalty of the game.

Pompey’s capitulation continued when, three minutes later, Harvey Bertrand produced an excellent cross from the right and Whiteley calmly headed past Glover to make it 3-1 and seal the visitors’ defeat.

Pompey: Glover 8, Ani 5, Howard 6, Martin 7, Mullins 6, Staight 6, Keteku 6, Chioma 7 (59 mins Singerr 5), Agu 6, Clout 7, May 6.

Subs Not Used: Buckland, Osifo.