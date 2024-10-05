Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A round up of some of the latest Championship headlines for the weekend.

Portsmouth came under serious fire for their performance against Stoke City on Wednesday, as the Potters ran riot in a 6-1 win. While Marlon Pack described his side as ‘unrecognisable’ in their defeat, conversations are brewing over Pompey slipping into a potential relegation battle.

There is still a long stretch in the Championship to go but John Mousinho and co cannot afford to see many repeats of the dismal Stoke outing. As they hope for a more positive run out against Oxford United, we’ve rounded up some of the latest league headlines.

Pompey summer departee feels ‘lucky’ at new club

After a short stint with Pompey last season, Lee Evans was released following the expiration of his short-term contract and has since signed for Blackpool in League One. The 30-year-old has settled in right away, contributing two goals and four assists in all competitions so far.

Evans discussed the recent dismissal of Neil Critchley, who has been replaced new Seasiders manager Steve Bruce, a figure who has clearly made a big impact at the club already.

“It’s never nice to see someone lose their job, but that’s football, and I think we’re lucky to have the manager we have now — it’s a coup for the club,” Evans said. “The players were excited [about Bruce], you’ve only got to look at the clubs he’s managed and the career he’s had. We’re learning how he wants to play and putting it on the pitch.

“He’s not done anything too complicated, he’s lifted the place and lifted the energy, he’s just told us to go after teams and play when we’ve got the ball.”

Sunderland star ‘embarrassed’ over Leeds moment

Sunderland and Leeds United saw out a 2-2 draw on Friday, which was enough to keep the Black Cats at the top of the table. Chris Rigg gave Sunderland the lead before his effort was cancelled out by a two-goal swing as Joël Piroe and Junior Firpo scored for Leeds.

Chaos unfolded in stoppage time as Alan Browne flicked an almost aimless ball towards goal, which the entire stadium knew Illan Meslier would save, until he didn’t. The baffling howler from Leeds’ man in goal awarded Sunderland a big point but Browne admitted it wasn’t a goal he would usually boast about scoring.

“It's one of them where I'm almost embarrassed to claim it, but I'll still claim it,” he told the press after the match. “It was just pure luck. The keeper had a nightmare. It's an absolute shocker but they are counting nonetheless and at the end of the day, it's a massive point for us.”