The centre-back spent a week training with the Blues in March under the watch of former manager Kenny Jackett.

During his brief period at Fratton Park, Taylor played in a 2-1 win for the reserves against Luton at Privett Park, impressing alongside Paul Downing in defence.

Chelsea midfielder Pierre Ekwah also featured on trial against the Hatters and caught the eye.

Danny Cowley had been open to the idea of having another look at pair himself after succeeding Jackett in the PO4 driving seat.

Speaking in April, he said: ‘Recruitment is about 80 per cent of the job. We know you can't eliminate the risk but you can minimalise it with intelligent work.

‘There is no better than to see a player in your own environment. If you can do that, it's a great opportunity.

‘They have been in and the aim is for us to have a look at them in our environment.’

Former Man United defender Max Taylor was on trial with Pompey. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

After being released by Manchester United at the end of last season, Taylor admitted he was open to a move overseas in a bid to kickstart his senior career.

He failed to make a single first-team outfit for the Premier League heavyweight, although he did travel to a Europa League game after bravely battling testicular cancer.

Now it appears the 21-year-old has opted for that route rather than potentially trying to win a Pompey contract.

Taylor's career has taken him to Slovenia where he is currently on trial with 15-time champions Maribor.