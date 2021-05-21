Portsmouth target Dan Butler extends stay at Championship-bound Peterborough

The Peterborough left-back has signed a new three-year deal at London Road, ending Danny Cowley’s hopes of luring him back to Fratton Park.

Butler, who came through the Blues academy ranks, had been identified as a target of the new PO4 boss as he bids to overhaul the current Pompey squad.

With Charlie Daniels not having his contract renewed, Lee Brown remains the club’s only senior left-back.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Butler, who made 54 appearances for the Blues between 2012-15 before moving to Newport County, was seen as an ideal acquisition for the position and a player who could help revitalise the Pompey ranks.

Yet, Cowley will now have to look elsewhere, with the 26-year-old Isle of Wight-born ace extending his stay at Championship-bound Posh.

Butler told the Peterborough website: ‘It was probably the easiest decision I have made in football.

Dan Butler has signed a new deal at Peterborough Picture: Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images