Ryan Williams’ long-awaited Pompey unveiling is pencilled in for Saturday’s visit to Crawley.

The Australian international injured a quad during the first week of training with his new club.

As a consequence, he was omitted from the Blues’ pre-season trip to Dublin and is yet to feature in their friendly schedule.

Encouragingly, Williams returned to training yesterday, although Kenny Jackett has stated the winger will not be risked at Aldershot tonight.

Instead, the former Rotherham man is set to be included in the first-team squad on duty at the Broadfield Stadium at the weekend.

Providing there are no setbacks during his training comeback, of course.

Jackett said: ‘Ryan’s a very, very fit lad and a good player, he pushed really hard when he came in.

‘Combine that to some driving, some moving, a little bit of mental stress and it’s a minor injury.

‘He's now back, but I am more inclined to let him train the whole week and then see where he is on Thursday – and I think he will be fine.

‘Ryan is a player I think can play any of the three positions behind the striker, bringing both energy and quality.

‘Our attacking positions are very dynamic positions, it’s important you can get energy, pace and ability in there.

‘Then, when you find that, you do get a good flexibility out of those three in terms of movement.

‘Ryan can catch up, he’s a naturally-fit lad and will have no problems.’

Williams has returned for a second spell at Fratton Park having initially left in January 2012 for Fulham.

The 25-year-old is able to serve across the attacking three, although Jackett sees his involvement primarily on the wings.

He will vie with Ronan Curtis on the left, while Marcus Harness and, for the time being, Jamal Lowe are rivals on the right.

And Pompey’s boss is pleased with his options.

Jackett added: ‘In the first half of last season we had a very consistent pattern.

‘We know from last year if we can build a squad with basically two players for every position, that will be the deal in terms of trying to be successful over nine or 10 months.’